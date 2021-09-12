National

Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

The president is expected to announce relief for the hospitality trade in easing of lockdown measures

12 September 2021 - 17:43 Kgothatso Madisa
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.

Ramaphosa was expected to announce relief for the hospitality trade by further easing some lockdown measures, The Sunday Times reports.

Ramaphosa was expected to ease the lockdown level, according to reports. Lockdown was expected to be reduced to level 2 affecting the alcohol trading hours and days as well as the curfew.

Insiders, who were part of the presidents co-ordinating council meeting, said alcohol trading hours were expected to return to normal including lifting restrictions on the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption.

The number of people allowed at gatherings was also expected to be increased from 50 to 100 for indoors and 100 to 250 for outdoor venues.

