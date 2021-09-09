National Ramaphosa urges Brics unity to achieve equal access to vaccines The president urges Brics partners to work together to safeguard lives and livelihoods

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged leaders at Thursday's Brics summit to work together to ensure equal access to Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.

“The pandemic has reinforced our belief that representative multilateralism is key to a sustainable future for all‚” said Ramaphosa...