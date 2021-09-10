National Ill health not the basis for Zuma’s medical parole, DA leader says in court papers John Steenhuisen tells the court prison boss Arthur Fraser’s ‘patently unlawful’ decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole must be reviewed and set aside B L Premium

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Friday filed an application to review and set aside prison boss Arthur Fraser’s “patently unlawful” decision to grant former president Jacob Zuma medical parole.

Fraser’s decision to release Zuma on medical parole two months into an 18-month sentence for contempt of a Constitutional Court order sparked the legal challenge from the DA. ..