National

Intelligence report used to justify Gordhan’s axing is ‘rubbish’, Mthembu says

The midnight Cabinet reshuffle has drawn the ire of Jackson Mthembu, as well as that of the ANC’s Gwede Mantashe and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa

31 March 2017 - 16:48 PM Khulekani Magubane
ANC parliamentary chief whip Jackson Mthembu and secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO
ANC parliamentary chief whip Jackson Mthembu and secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO

On Friday, ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu lent his support to axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan and deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas, by expressing his dissatisfaction at President Jacob Zuma’s decision to fire them in a big Cabinet reshuffle.

The midnight reshuffle announcement drew the ire of many in SA, with even ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa criticising Zuma’s decision.

Mthembu refused to answer any questions regarding the cabinet reshuffle. However on Friday, he took to social media to tweet his disapproval of the Cabinet reshuffle, particularly the dismissal of Gordhan and Jonas.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Mthembu has emerged as a critic of the ANC’s decisions. At ANC stalwart Malusi Maxegwana’s funeral in last week Mthembu warned of dark fortunes for the governing party beyond 2019 if it failed to self-correct and stop "scoring spectacular own goals".

"I disagree with the removal of Gordhan and Jonas based on a suspect intelligence report. Their commitment to the national democratic revolution is unquestionable," he tweeted.

He went a step further and called the intelligence report used to justify Gordhan’s axing as "plain rubbish". He said the only crime Gordhan and Jonas committed was being "incorruptible".

"Their other crimes were defence and protection of the public purse with the highest levels of integrity and morality. We stand with them," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has written to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to ask that she resume Parliament "at the earliest available opportunity", after the opposition party tabled a motion of no confidence in the President on Thursday.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Saftu gears up for action
National
2.
Cabinet reshuffle could clear the obstacles to ...
National
3.
SABC ‘likely to withdraw appeal’ against ...
National / Media
4.
University campuses get R7bn injection
National / Education

Related Articles

Zuma's bogus intelligence in the spotlight
News & Fox

Gordhan warns against state capture: 'Our souls are not for sale'
Politics

Jacob Zuma plays Russian roulette with our weak economy
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.