Intelligence report used to justify Gordhan’s axing is ‘rubbish’, Mthembu says

This is the second time in recent weeks that Mthembu has emerged as a critic of the ANC’s decisions. At ANC stalwart Malusi Maxegwana’s funeral in last week Mthembu warned of dark fortunes for the governing party beyond 2019 if it failed to self-correct and stop "scoring spectacular own goals".

"I disagree with the removal of Gordhan and Jonas based on a suspect intelligence report. Their commitment to the national democratic revolution is unquestionable," he tweeted.

He went a step further and called the intelligence report used to justify Gordhan’s axing as "plain rubbish". He said the only crime Gordhan and Jonas committed was being "incorruptible".

"Their other crimes were defence and protection of the public purse with the highest levels of integrity and morality. We stand with them," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has written to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to ask that she resume Parliament "at the earliest available opportunity", after the opposition party tabled a motion of no confidence in the President on Thursday.