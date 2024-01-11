Markets

Softer dollar supports gold

The greenback extended its retreat ahead of the release of US CPI data that could provide more clarity on the Fed’s policy outlook for 2024

11 January 2024 - 08:04
by Harshit Verma
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH
Picture: UNSPLASH

Bengaluru — Gold eked out gains on Thursday as the dollar extended its retreat ahead of a US inflation report later in the day that could offer more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook for 2024.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,031.30/oz, as of 4.48am GMT. US gold futures also rose 0.4% to $2,035.40.

The dollar index fell 0.1%, on its second session of decline, making bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

“US CPI looming, [gold] bears may be taking a cautious approach and lightening their load ahead of the event,” said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

All eyes are on US consumer price index (CPI) report due at 1.30pm GMT, followed by producer prices data on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters see year-on-year inflation at 3.2% in December, but think core inflation probably fell to 3.8%, its lowest since mid-2021.

Traders are betting on 140 basis points (bps) of interest rate cuts by the US central bank this year and a 69% chance they begin as soon as March, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app, IRPR.

“While Fed cuts seem likely, 140bps could still be overly optimistic in my view. Core CPI is still roughly twice the Fed’s target and employment data remains strong,” Simpson said.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Earlier this week, a New York Fed report said consumers expect a decline in inflation while Fed governor Michelle Bowman stated that the US central bank's monetary policy seems “sufficiently restrictive”.

Spot gold may break support of $2,023/oz and fall into the $2,006/oz-$2,016/oz range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.6% to $23.01/oz, palladium gained 0.9% to $1,007.80, while platinum was up 0.2% at $920.58

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE extends losses to third day in subdued conditions

Markets are in limbo before US inflation data on Thursday that could provide more certainty about the timing of interest rate cuts
Markets
14 hours ago

JSE dithers amid the sell-off in mining shares

Investors are still cautious about the economic recovery in China, the top commodity consumer
Markets
20 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE remains in limbo as investors seek direction

Investors remain focused on the timeline for Fed rate cuts in the absence of fresh local news
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE remains in limbo as investors ...
Markets
2.
Gold falls to near three-week low
Markets
3.
Oil inches higher amid rising tension in the ...
Markets
4.
Asian shares rise as traders await US CPI data
Markets
5.
Gold holds ground ahead of US inflation data
Markets

Related Articles

Oil inches higher amid rising tension in the Middle East

Markets

Asian shares rise as traders await US CPI data

Markets

Gold holds ground ahead of US inflation data

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.