Markets

Oil inches higher amid rising tension in the Middle East

higher inventories and production are ‘playing out against rising tensions in the Middle East’, say IG analysts

11 January 2024 - 07:43
by Colleen Howe
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH/IAN SIMMONDS
Picture: UNSPLASH/IAN SIMMONDS

Beijing — Oil prices ticked higher in Asian trading as markets measured rising tension in the Middle East against a surprise build in US crude stockpiles that pushed oil benchmarks down about 80c in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 20c, or 0.28%, to reach $71.57 a barrel by 2.02am GMT. Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose 21c, or 0.27%, to $77.01 a barrel.

US crude inventories increased by 1.3-million barrels in the week ended on January 5 to 432.4-million barrels, the EIA said on Wednesday, against analyst the expectation of a 700,000-barrel draw.

“Bearish fundamentals, including higher inventories and higher production, are playing out against rising tensions in the Middle East,” IG analysts wrote in a note. The analysts expect to see prices around the $67-$77 range in the near term, they said.

On Wednesday, Yemen-based Houthis mounted their largest attack yet on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea. The US and Britain hinted they would take further measures if the attacks continued, and the UN security council passed a resolution demanding an immediate end to the strikes.

Israeli strikes in southern and central Gaza also intensified on Wednesday.

China’s customs administration will release December trade data on Friday, giving a full-year picture of overall demand in the world’s largest oil buyer. Analysts expect the data to show that China’s goods imports rose 0.3% in December, after dropping 0.6% in November.

Reuters

Asian shares rise as traders await US CPI data

Nikkei breaches 35,000 for the first time since February 1990, while Chinese stocks are near five-year lows as investor sentiment remains subdued
Markets
5 hours ago

Oil holds ground after earlier posting losses

The API noted a bigger-than-expected drop in crude inventories in the US, but that was offset by rising supplies of refined products
Markets
23 hours ago

Nikkei soars as investors await US inflation data

Global assets are braced for CPI numbers from the world’s biggest economy and the subsequent outlook for rate cuts
Markets
23 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE remains in limbo as investors ...
Markets
2.
Oil inches higher amid rising tension in the ...
Markets
3.
Asian shares rise as traders await US CPI data
Markets
4.
Gold holds ground ahead of US inflation data
Markets
5.
Nikkei soars as investors await US inflation data
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE extends losses to third day in subdued conditions

Markets

JSE dithers amid the sell-off in mining shares

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE remains in limbo as investors seek direction

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.