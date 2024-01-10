MARKET WRAP: JSE extends losses to third day in subdued conditions
Markets are in limbo before US inflation data on Thursday that could provide more certainty about the timing of interest rate cuts
10 January 2024 - 18:47
The JSE was weaker for a third straight session on Wednesday, in line with lower global markets, ahead of US data and corporate earnings later in the week.
With no market-moving local news to influence trading, the JSE drifted, taking direction from international bourses, which were mostly in limbo before the publication of US inflation data later on Thursday and Friday that could offer more clarity about the timing of interest rate cuts this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.