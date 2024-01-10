Bengaluru — Gold prices were steady on Wednesday as investors exercised caution ahead of a key US inflation print that could shed some light on the Federal Reserve's rate cut trajectory.
Spot gold was little changed at $2,028.69/oz, as of 4.05am GMT, trading in a range of about $6. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,034.20/oz.
“A combination of stability in the US dollar and bond yields, in contrast to what we witnessed at the tail-end of 2023, has effectively applied the brakes to the gold price,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
The dollar index ticked up against a basket of currencies, and is up 1.6% so far this month, while yields on 10-year US treasury notes remained above 4%.
Traders will turn their focus to Thursday's US consumer price inflation report that is expected to show headline inflation rose 0.2% in December and 3.2% on an annual basis. ,
“Any signs of softness in the data could be a boon for the gold price,” said Waterer.
An official US report revealed that consumers expect a decline in inflation, while Fed governor Michelle Bowman said the US central bank’s monetary policy seems “sufficiently restrictive”.
Market participants are pricing in an about 68% chance of a US rate cut in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Spot gold may retest support of $2,016/oz, a break below which could open the way towards $2,006, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.93/oz, while platinum rose 0.2% to $931.74, and palladium gained 0.7% to $985.48.
Gold holds ground ahead of US inflation data
Meanwhile, traders are awaiting Thursday's US consumer price inflation report
Bengaluru — Gold prices were steady on Wednesday as investors exercised caution ahead of a key US inflation print that could shed some light on the Federal Reserve's rate cut trajectory.
Spot gold was little changed at $2,028.69/oz, as of 4.05am GMT, trading in a range of about $6. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,034.20/oz.
“A combination of stability in the US dollar and bond yields, in contrast to what we witnessed at the tail-end of 2023, has effectively applied the brakes to the gold price,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
The dollar index ticked up against a basket of currencies, and is up 1.6% so far this month, while yields on 10-year US treasury notes remained above 4%.
Traders will turn their focus to Thursday's US consumer price inflation report that is expected to show headline inflation rose 0.2% in December and 3.2% on an annual basis. ,
“Any signs of softness in the data could be a boon for the gold price,” said Waterer.
An official US report revealed that consumers expect a decline in inflation, while Fed governor Michelle Bowman said the US central bank’s monetary policy seems “sufficiently restrictive”.
Market participants are pricing in an about 68% chance of a US rate cut in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Spot gold may retest support of $2,016/oz, a break below which could open the way towards $2,006, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.93/oz, while platinum rose 0.2% to $931.74, and palladium gained 0.7% to $985.48.
Reuters
MARKET WRAP: JSE remains in limbo as investors seek direction
JSE posts small gain despite solid session on Wall Street
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakness persists as investors wait for clues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Asian stocks close to one-month lows
Oil buffered by tension in the Middle East
Gold bounces back from three-week low
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.