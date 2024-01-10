Markets

Gold holds ground ahead of US inflation data

Meanwhile, traders are awaiting Thursday's US consumer price inflation report

10 January 2024 - 08:01
by Harshit Verma
Picture: 123RF/PAYLESSIMAGES
Bengaluru — Gold prices were steady on Wednesday as investors exercised caution ahead of a key US inflation print that could shed some light on the Federal Reserve's rate cut trajectory.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,028.69/oz, as of 4.05am GMT, trading in a range of about $6. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,034.20/oz.

“A combination of stability in the US dollar and bond yields, in contrast to what we witnessed at the tail-end of 2023, has effectively applied the brakes to the gold price,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The dollar index ticked up against a basket of currencies, and is up 1.6% so far this month, while yields on 10-year US treasury notes remained above 4%.

Traders will turn their focus to Thursday's US consumer price inflation report that is expected to show headline inflation rose 0.2% in December and 3.2% on an annual basis. ,

“Any signs of softness in the data could be a boon for the gold price,” said Waterer.

An official US report revealed that consumers expect a decline in inflation, while Fed governor Michelle Bowman said the US central bank’s monetary policy seems “sufficiently restrictive”.

Market participants are pricing in an about 68% chance of a US rate cut in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold may retest support of $2,016/oz, a break below which could open the way towards $2,006, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.93/oz, while platinum rose 0.2% to $931.74, and palladium gained 0.7% to $985.48.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE remains in limbo as investors seek direction

Investors remain focused on the timeline for Fed rate cuts in the absence of fresh local news
Markets
1 day ago

JSE posts small gain despite solid session on Wall Street

US December inflation data that’s due on Thursday is likely to dominate sentiment in the week ahead
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakness persists as investors wait for clues

In the absence of major company news to provide direction, investors concentrated on global events
Markets
2 days ago
