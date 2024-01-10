Citadel backs cash and bonds in 2024
In SA, investors can look at returns of about 9%, beating inflation, but should consider the tax implications
10 January 2024 - 17:45
Specialist wealth management company Citadel has backed cash and bonds to deliver inflation-beating returns in 2024, while advising investors to exercise caution in terms of where they invest during the year.
Chief economist and advisory partner at Citadel, Maarten Ackerman, said given the current high interest rates, investors can now look at multiple asset classes for above-inflation returns...
