TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Standard Bank’s Fihla gets bigger bite
Corporate and investment banking head a strong candidate to take over from group CEO Sim Tshabalala
09 January 2024 - 05:00
Standard Bank is giving Kenny Fihla more teeth. The head of corporate and investment banking (CIB) at Africa’s largest lender by assets has been handed more power at group level, making him a potential successor to group CEO Sim Tshabalala.
The move signals the bank’s confidence in Fihla’s ability to steer its core business. More specifically, it hands the Soweto-, Vrede- and Sterkpruit-raised executive an oversight role on the bank’s bold 2021 strategy that rolled the dice on its digital future. ..
