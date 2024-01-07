US corporate bond issuance to slow after strong start to 2024
Nearly $59bn in high-grade bonds issued in the first week of the year amid lower borrowing costs
07 January 2024 - 19:08
US corporate bond market issuance is projected to slow this week from a hectic start to the year after economic data sent mixed signals on Friday but tempered expectations of an interest rate cut in March.
The first week of 2024 saw nearly $59bn in high-grade bond issuance, beating forecasts of $50bn-$55bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.