Oil prices slip slightly after gains on Monday

Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
Freezing the assets of entities linked to Isis, the Taliban and al-Qaeda doesn’t inspire much confidence when SA continues to cozy up to other violent regimes
Wage bill swallows about 70% of its expenditure
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
Payment will contribute towards the group’s liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet , but its woes are far from over
Annual Article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor's position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Countries are increasingly moving to tax, regulate or restrict trade in credits generated within their borders
Tennis champion is on course for a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
Houston, US/Singapore — Oil prices edged lower early on Tuesday, coming off gains made the previous day as concerns about the global economic backdrop outweighed supply worries raised when Saudi Arabia announced its biggest output cut in years.
Brent crude futures slipped 27c to $76.44 a barrel by 4.11am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 33c to $71.82 a barrel.
Brent had gained as much as $2.60 on Monday and US crude as much as $3.30 after Saudi Arabia, the world's top exporter, said at the weekend its output would drop by 1-million barrels per day (bpd) to 9-million bpd in July. The benchmarks pulled back, though, to more modest gains by the end of the day.
“Supply side issues took centre stage following Opec’s production cuts. However, the gains were limited amid ongoing concerns over the economic backdrop,” said ANZ analysts in a research note.
Market participants are now waiting to see if the US Federal Reserve will hike or hold interest rates in June, and what China’s May trade data on Wednesday will indicate about demand in the world’s second-largest oil consumer.
Higher interest rates from the Fed could curb energy demand, although several analysts say consumption will be strong. Markets now peg the chances of the Fed pausing its interest rate hikes in June at 77%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Demand is still expected to be a positive market driver after the release of recent economic data, with the US not in a recession and Europe doing fine, said Rystad Energy research director Claudio Galimberti.
And while China is dealing with a new Covid-19 wave that is limiting traffic temporarily, it will bounce back soon, he said.
Also, “the US economy is about to show a very robust summer travel season that should mean [petrol] and jet fuel demand is going to be very strong,” Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a note.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices slip slightly after gains on Monday
Concern about the global economic backdrop outweighed supply worries raised when Saudi Arabia announced its biggest output cut in years
Image: ALEXANDER MANZYUK
Houston, US/Singapore — Oil prices edged lower early on Tuesday, coming off gains made the previous day as concerns about the global economic backdrop outweighed supply worries raised when Saudi Arabia announced its biggest output cut in years.
Brent crude futures slipped 27c to $76.44 a barrel by 4.11am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 33c to $71.82 a barrel.
Brent had gained as much as $2.60 on Monday and US crude as much as $3.30 after Saudi Arabia, the world's top exporter, said at the weekend its output would drop by 1-million barrels per day (bpd) to 9-million bpd in July. The benchmarks pulled back, though, to more modest gains by the end of the day.
“Supply side issues took centre stage following Opec’s production cuts. However, the gains were limited amid ongoing concerns over the economic backdrop,” said ANZ analysts in a research note.
Market participants are now waiting to see if the US Federal Reserve will hike or hold interest rates in June, and what China’s May trade data on Wednesday will indicate about demand in the world’s second-largest oil consumer.
Higher interest rates from the Fed could curb energy demand, although several analysts say consumption will be strong. Markets now peg the chances of the Fed pausing its interest rate hikes in June at 77%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Demand is still expected to be a positive market driver after the release of recent economic data, with the US not in a recession and Europe doing fine, said Rystad Energy research director Claudio Galimberti.
And while China is dealing with a new Covid-19 wave that is limiting traffic temporarily, it will bounce back soon, he said.
Also, “the US economy is about to show a very robust summer travel season that should mean [petrol] and jet fuel demand is going to be very strong,” Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a note.
Reuters
Asian stocks slip as investors watch for Fed rate pause
Top Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power stations
Gold inches down on firmer dollar despite forecasts of Fed pause
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Opec+ tightens global oil supply
Oil jumps $1 a barrel after news of Saudi plan to worsen output cuts
Asian shares extend rally on hopes of Fed rate hike pause as oil jumps
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.