Oil jumps $1 a barrel after news of Saudi plan to worsen output cuts

Saudi Arabia will probably continue doing whatever it takes to keep oil prices elevated, one analyst says
The alliance’s framework could be pressured as businesses may be forced to choose sides in the rivalry between China and the US
They say black shareholding requirements of up to 75% threaten their access to finance and SA’s food security
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
Crew, a former US military intelligence officer, has been president of Diageo North America, its largest market, and Global Supply since 2020
The decline in May, the third consecutive one, was among the steepest since July 2021
CEO to take up role of executive director and will be replaced by CFO
Six mechanised and two tank battalions launched an attack in southern Donetsk, where Moscow has suspected it would, defence ministry says
The sport is struggling in Wales too because it doesn’t understand the concept of less is more
Lapses experienced by some similar to distorted time perception seen among prisoners
Singapore — Oil prices were up $1 a barrel on Monday after top global exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by another 1-million barrels per day from July, counteracting the macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets.
Brent crude futures were at $77.21 a barrel, up $1.08, or 1.4%, at 5.15am GMT after earlier hitting a session-high of $78.73 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $1.07, or 1.5%, to $72.81 a barrel, after touching an intraday high of $75.06 a barrel.
The contracts extended gains of more than 2% on Friday after the Saudi energy ministry said the kingdom's output would drop to 9-million barrels per day (bpd) in July from about 10-million bpd in May.
The cut is Saudi Arabia's biggest in years.
The voluntary cut pledged by Saudi on Sunday is on top of a broader deal by oil cartel Opec+ to limit supply into 2024 as the group seeks to boost flagging oil prices. Opec+ pumps about 40% of the world’s crude and has in place cuts of 3.66-million bpd, amounting to 3.6% of global demand.
“Saudi remains keener than most other members in terms of ensuring oil prices above $80 per barrel, which is essential for balancing its own fiscal budget for the year,” said Suvro Sarkar, leader of the energy sector team at DBS Bank.
“Saudi will probably continue doing whatever it takes to keep oil prices elevated ... and take calculated pre-emptive steps to ensure the macro-concerns potentially affecting demand are negated.”
Consultancy Rystad Energy said the additional cut by Saudi is likely to deepen the market deficit to more than 3-million bpd in July, which could push prices higher in the coming weeks. Goldman Sachs analysts said the meeting was “moderately bullish” for oil markets and could boost December 2023 Brent prices by $1-$6 a barrel depending on how long Saudi Arabia maintains output at 9-million bpd over the next six months.
Many of the Opec+ reductions will have little real impact, however, as the lower targets for Russia, Nigeria and Angola bring them into line with their actual production levels.
“This is mostly a reduction on paper as it just aligns the realities of continuing lower production levels compared to existing targets in some Opec countries,” said DBS Bank's Sarkar.
In contrast, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was allowed to raise output targets by 200,000 bpd to 3.22-million bpd to “soothe concerns” about it possibly leaving Opec, Sarkar said.
In the US, meanwhile, the oil rig count slumped by 15 to 555 last week, the lowest since April 2022, Baker Hughes said in its weekly report on Friday.
US drilling has slowed since December due to weaker prices, higher costs and as companies divert spending to repaying shareholders.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil jumps $1 a barrel after news of Saudi plan to worsen output cuts
Saudi Arabia will probably continue doing whatever it takes to keep oil prices elevated, one analyst says
Singapore — Oil prices were up $1 a barrel on Monday after top global exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by another 1-million barrels per day from July, counteracting the macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets.
Brent crude futures were at $77.21 a barrel, up $1.08, or 1.4%, at 5.15am GMT after earlier hitting a session-high of $78.73 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $1.07, or 1.5%, to $72.81 a barrel, after touching an intraday high of $75.06 a barrel.
The contracts extended gains of more than 2% on Friday after the Saudi energy ministry said the kingdom's output would drop to 9-million barrels per day (bpd) in July from about 10-million bpd in May.
The cut is Saudi Arabia's biggest in years.
The voluntary cut pledged by Saudi on Sunday is on top of a broader deal by oil cartel Opec+ to limit supply into 2024 as the group seeks to boost flagging oil prices. Opec+ pumps about 40% of the world’s crude and has in place cuts of 3.66-million bpd, amounting to 3.6% of global demand.
“Saudi remains keener than most other members in terms of ensuring oil prices above $80 per barrel, which is essential for balancing its own fiscal budget for the year,” said Suvro Sarkar, leader of the energy sector team at DBS Bank.
“Saudi will probably continue doing whatever it takes to keep oil prices elevated ... and take calculated pre-emptive steps to ensure the macro-concerns potentially affecting demand are negated.”
Asian shares extend rally on hopes of Fed rate hike pause as oil jumps
Consultancy Rystad Energy said the additional cut by Saudi is likely to deepen the market deficit to more than 3-million bpd in July, which could push prices higher in the coming weeks. Goldman Sachs analysts said the meeting was “moderately bullish” for oil markets and could boost December 2023 Brent prices by $1-$6 a barrel depending on how long Saudi Arabia maintains output at 9-million bpd over the next six months.
Many of the Opec+ reductions will have little real impact, however, as the lower targets for Russia, Nigeria and Angola bring them into line with their actual production levels.
“This is mostly a reduction on paper as it just aligns the realities of continuing lower production levels compared to existing targets in some Opec countries,” said DBS Bank's Sarkar.
In contrast, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was allowed to raise output targets by 200,000 bpd to 3.22-million bpd to “soothe concerns” about it possibly leaving Opec, Sarkar said.
In the US, meanwhile, the oil rig count slumped by 15 to 555 last week, the lowest since April 2022, Baker Hughes said in its weekly report on Friday.
US drilling has slowed since December due to weaker prices, higher costs and as companies divert spending to repaying shareholders.
Reuters
Oil rises on rate-hike pause and US debt progress
Brics ministers meet in push to establish group as balance to West
How to build Brics without greenbacks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Saudi Arabia to cut oil output by 1-million bpd in July
Oil prices climb as focus shifts to Opec meeting
Oil prices rise as markets weigh Opec+ output cuts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.