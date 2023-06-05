Saudi Arabia will probably continue doing whatever it takes to keep oil prices elevated, one analyst says
Gold inches down on firmer dollar despite forecasts of Fed pause
The question is whether the bullion will break support at $1,934 to bring $1,900 into focus, analyst says
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged lower in rangebound trading on Monday as the dollar firmed after a strong US payrolls report, overshadowing support from prospects that the Federal Reserve would pause its rate hikes this month.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,944.69 per ounce by 2.56am GMT (4.56am), trading in a $6 range. Prices were hovering near their lowest levels since May 30.
US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,961.30.
Gold prices slipped more than 1% on Friday after data showed US nonfarm payrolls rose by 339,000 jobs last month, exceeding a 190,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters. But the unemployment rate surged to a seven-month high of 3.7% from a 53-year low of 3.4% in April.
The higher unemployment reading prompted markets to price in a 79.3% chance of the Fed leaving interest rates unchanged at its June 13-14 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
“Money markets continue to favour a pause (as did comments from Fed vice-chair nominee Philip Jefferson), so it may limit the downside for gold even if it has lost some safe-haven flows from debt-ceiling concerns … The question now is whether [gold] will break support at $1,934 to bring $1,900 into focus,” City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.
Non-interest-bearing bullion tends to become less attractive in a high interest rate environment.
The US House of Representatives last week passed a bill to suspend the $31.4-trillion debt ceiling, and averted a first-yet default.
The dollar index rose 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less affordable for overseas buyers.
Asian shares extended a global rally on optimism that the Fed would pause its rate hikes this month, while oil prices jumped.
Spot silver inched down 0.2% to $23.53 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $1,005.00 per ounce, while palladium shed 0.6% to $1,412.46.
