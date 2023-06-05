Markets

WATCH: Opec+ tightens global oil supply

Business Day TV speaks to David Elmes from the Warwick Business School

05 June 2023 - 20:35
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Opec+ nations have agreed to extend oil production cuts into next year. Saudi Arabia will voluntarily reduce output as part of the deal. The kingdom will slash production by 1-million barrels per day from next month. Business Day TV discussed how these moves have affected oil markets with David Elmes from the Warwick Business School.

