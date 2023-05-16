Gold in holding pattern with US debt ceiling talks in focus

Market gets boost from expectations repurchase of oil will continue
Shambolic and dated infrastructure a further hindrance to progress
Visit led by army chief criticised over lack of usefulness and there are fears over the potential cost to SA’s defence industry
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Court rules insurer’s arguments stand no prospect of success on appeal
The deal is expected to deepen integration and enable seamless access to securities across the continent
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Strife-torn Rakhine state bears brunt of devastating storm
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
In this edited extract from ‘Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty’, Michael Cardo reflects on the multifaceted legacy of mining titan Harry Oppenheimer
Bengaluru — Gold prices eased in a narrow range on Tuesday as traders assessed comments from US central bank officials on interest rates staying high, while the US debt-ceiling debate and risk of a default curbed further losses in bullion.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,016.72 an ounce by 2.37am GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.1% to $2,020.20.
US Federal Reserve members continued to push back on rate cuts this year and that was pushing gold slightly lower, said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index, adding gold’s failure to hold above the previous record high had shaken confidence.
Gold hit $2,072.19 earlier this month, just shy of a record of $2,072.49, after the Federal Reserve hinted that its marathon hiking cycle could be ending.
However, US central bankers on Monday signalled they saw interest rates staying high and, if anything, going higher, given inflation that could be slow to improve and an economy showing only tentative signs of weakness.
While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates dull the non-yielding bullion’s appeal.
“Hopes remain of a resolution while (debt ceiling) talks continue, but at the same time the risk of a US default lingers as Democrats and Republicans run down the clock, and that has gold in a holding pattern," Simpson said.
Market participants were closely following developments in the debt ceiling debate, with President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy scheduled to meet at 7pm GMT on Tuesday for talks.
Also on investors’ radar were US retail sales and industrial production data for April.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3% to $24.04 an ounce, platinum dipped 0.1% to $1,063.66, while palladium was little changed at $1,531.60.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold in holding pattern with US debt ceiling talks in focus
Metal prices remain in narrow range as US default risk curbs losses
Bengaluru — Gold prices eased in a narrow range on Tuesday as traders assessed comments from US central bank officials on interest rates staying high, while the US debt-ceiling debate and risk of a default curbed further losses in bullion.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,016.72 an ounce by 2.37am GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.1% to $2,020.20.
US Federal Reserve members continued to push back on rate cuts this year and that was pushing gold slightly lower, said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index, adding gold’s failure to hold above the previous record high had shaken confidence.
Gold hit $2,072.19 earlier this month, just shy of a record of $2,072.49, after the Federal Reserve hinted that its marathon hiking cycle could be ending.
However, US central bankers on Monday signalled they saw interest rates staying high and, if anything, going higher, given inflation that could be slow to improve and an economy showing only tentative signs of weakness.
While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates dull the non-yielding bullion’s appeal.
“Hopes remain of a resolution while (debt ceiling) talks continue, but at the same time the risk of a US default lingers as Democrats and Republicans run down the clock, and that has gold in a holding pattern," Simpson said.
Market participants were closely following developments in the debt ceiling debate, with President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy scheduled to meet at 7pm GMT on Tuesday for talks.
Also on investors’ radar were US retail sales and industrial production data for April.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3% to $24.04 an ounce, platinum dipped 0.1% to $1,063.66, while palladium was little changed at $1,531.60.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asia stocks hold steady, helped by weaker dollar outlook
Oil climbs on US plans to refill reserves
MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks four-day losing streak
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.