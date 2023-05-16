Markets

Gold in holding pattern with US debt ceiling talks in focus

Metal prices remain in narrow range as US default risk curbs losses

16 May 2023 - 07:52 Arundhati Sarkar
Bengaluru — Gold prices eased in a narrow range on Tuesday as traders assessed comments from US central bank officials on interest rates staying high, while the US debt-ceiling debate and risk of a default curbed further losses in bullion.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,016.72 an ounce by 2.37am GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.1% to $2,020.20.

US Federal Reserve members continued to push back on rate cuts this year and that was pushing gold slightly lower, said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index, adding gold’s failure to hold above the previous record high had shaken confidence.

Gold hit $2,072.19 earlier this month, just shy of a record of $2,072.49, after the Federal Reserve hinted that its marathon hiking cycle could be ending.

However, US central bankers on Monday signalled they saw interest rates staying high and, if anything, going higher, given inflation that could be slow to improve and an economy showing only tentative signs of weakness.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates dull the non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

“Hopes remain of a resolution while (debt ceiling) talks continue, but at the same time the risk of a US default lingers as Democrats and Republicans run down the clock, and that has gold in a holding pattern," Simpson said.

Market participants were closely following developments in the debt ceiling debate, with President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy scheduled to meet at 7pm GMT on Tuesday for talks.

Also on investors’ radar were US retail sales and industrial production data for April.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3% to $24.04 an ounce, platinum dipped 0.1% to $1,063.66, while palladium was little changed at $1,531.60.

Reuters

