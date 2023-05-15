Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks four-day losing streak

JSE little changed along with global peers

15 May 2023 - 18:42 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand broke a four-day losing streak on Monday, easing off record lows as concerns about relations between SA and US eased and sentiment improved.

The local currency gained more than 1.5% in intraday trading, touching a session best of R18.9898/$ on reports that Washington and Pretoria are working on patching up diplomatic relations after last week’s accusations that SA provided weapons to Russia...

