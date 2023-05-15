JSE little changed along with global peers
The Americans have put the country on notice that if it claims being nonaligned it should start behaving that way
Visit led by army chief criticised over lack of usefulness and there are fears over the potential cost to SA’s defence industry
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Pityana slams former chair Wendy Lucas-Bull’s ‘incompetence and unprofessional handling’ of the matter
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Opposition is dismayed as candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu was shown to be leading in pre-election surveys
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
The brawny Ranger Raptor is simply the fastest and most off-road-capable bakkie there is
The rand broke a four-day losing streak on Monday, easing off record lows as concerns about relations between SA and US eased and sentiment improved.
The local currency gained more than 1.5% in intraday trading, touching a session best of R18.9898/$ on reports that Washington and Pretoria are working on patching up diplomatic relations after last week’s accusations that SA provided weapons to Russia...
MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks four-day losing streak
