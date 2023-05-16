Markets

Asia stocks hold steady, helped by weaker dollar outlook

16 May 2023 - 07:37 Selena Li
A gas flare burns at an oil refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A gas flare burns at an oil refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong — Asia stocks mostly held firm on Tuesday despite weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data, with investors expecting the world’s second-biggest economy to provide policy support.

Expectations that the dollar will soften cushioned emerging markets, though investors were wary of crucial US government debt-ceiling negotiations, with a little more than two weeks to go before the government could run short of money to pay its bills.

Japan’s broad Topix gained 0.48% to 2,124.92, its highest since August 1990, helped by the robust outlook of its megabanks.

China’s industrial output grew 5.6% in April from a year earlier, accelerating from the 3.9% pace seen in March and marking the quickest growth since September 2022, data showed on Tuesday. But it was well below expectations for a 10.9% increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales also missed expectations, and, coming against a backdrop of China’s weak industrial, credit growth and import indicators, highlighted a wobbly post-Covid recovery.

With the softer readings, the market expected the policy response to try to shore up the economy and ensure that corporate confidence was back and growth was more sustainable, JPMorgan global market strategist Kerry Craig said.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.3% higher.

“The market is thinking that the Fed is done and the US dollar is going to come down a little bit so that supports the markets in Asia,” Craig said.

China’s benchmark stock index dropped 0.29%. But Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index extended its rally of the previous day, opening 0.53% higher, with the tech gauge climbing 1.19%. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei opened up 0.71% at 29,838.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index, however, lost 0.14% in early trading.

The dollar index fell 0.039%, with the Japanese yen strengthening 0.12% versus the US currency at 135.96 per dollar. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 1.5 basis points to 3.4906% on Tuesday.

US crude rose 0.39% to $71.39 a  barrel and Brent was at $75.55, up 0.43% on the day. Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $2,016.75 an ounce.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand and bonds sell-off a red flag for interest ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks four-day losing streak
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
Oil slips again on worries about fuel demand
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market report
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks four-day losing streak

Markets

Global stocks lift on upbeat feeling about US debt talks

Markets

Oil steadies after last week’s losses

Markets

Asian shares wary before Chinese data and Fed statements

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.