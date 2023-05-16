Oil climbs on US plans to refill reserves

Market gets boost from expectations repurchase of oil will continue
Tokyo/Singapore — Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday, supported by US plans to purchase oil for its strategic petroleum reserve and by raging wildfires in Canada that fuelled supply worries.
A raft of weaker-than-expected Chinese data suggested a soft economy failed to dampen prices, with the market instead focusing on higher refinery throughput in the world’s second-biggest oil consumer.
Brent crude futures climbed 30c, or 0.4%, to $75.53 a barrel by 4.17am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $71.38 a barrel, up 27c or 0.38%. Both benchmarks rose more than 1% on Monday, reversing a three-session losing streak.
The US department of energy said on Monday it would buy 3-million barrels of crude oil for the strategic petroleum reserve for delivery in August, and asked that offers be submitted by May 31.
“The market got a boost from expectations that the US repurchase of oil for the strategic reserve will continue if WTI prices fall near or below $70 a barrel,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities. “Behind the gain was also bargain-hunting by some investors after the recent sharp declines,” he said.
China’s oil refinery throughput in April rose 18.9% from a year earlier to the second-highest level on record, data showed on Tuesday.
“Demand in China continues to show signs of improvement. Transportation data is showing increased car usage, while international air travel is rising,” ANZ analysts said in a note.
Last week, Brent and WTI futures fell for a fourth straight week over fears of a US recession and risks of a historic default on government debt in early June. The benchmarks last recorded a similar streak of weekly declines in September 2022.
Oil prices on Tuesday also drew support from supply worries stemming from wildfires in Canada.
The widespread blazes in Alberta, Canada, forced more than 30,000 people out of their homes at one point and shuttered at least 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, or 3.7% of national production.
Global crude supplies could also tighten in the second half as oil cartel Opec plans additional output cuts. On the other hand, US oil output from the seven biggest shale basins was due to rise in June to the highest on record, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.
Looking ahead, analysts are cautious on the momentum of the current price rebound.
“With so much uncertainty surrounding the macro environment, the lack of any strong signals from the physical market is likely to see oil prices remain under pressure,” ANZ analysts said.
The global macroeconomic situation and Europe’s energy demand-supply fundamentals would be price drivers in the second half of the year, CMC Markets analyst Leon Li said.
Reuters
