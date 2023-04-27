Oil prices limp higher after heavy losses on US recession worries

Exports of Russian crude from its western ports set for four-year high
Meta has made Wall Street happy again but the CEO needs to shake up the company a lot more — including reshuffling his core executives
Legal Resources Centre secures agreement with provincial education department after warning of legal action
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Consultancy confirms reports authorities have questioned employees its Shanghai office
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ashley Olson Onyango, head of financial inclusion and agritech at GSMA
Jailed Russian opposition leader says Moscow authorities have opened ‘absurd’ terrorism case linked to death of popular military blogger
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
But we need to rethink our definition and understanding of personal computers
Singapore — Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday, finding some support after heavy losses in the previous two sessions driven by fears of a US recession and an increase in Russian oil exports that dulled the impact of Opec production cuts.
Brent crude was trading at $78.01 a barrel, up 32c, or 0.4%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 21c or 0.3% to trade at $74.51.
Oil prices dropped almost 4% on Wednesday, extending sharp losses from the previous session with recession fears overshadowing a bigger-than-expected fall in US crude inventories.
By Wednesday’s close, Brent is down 4.9% for the week while WTI has lost 4.6%.
“Crude prices remain heavy following the plunge below the $80 level as too much demand destruction hit the US economic outlook,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda, adding that the Opec was right to cut output earlier this month.
“Oil is trying to find a floor and the only thing that could provide some support is technical buying,” Moya said.
New orders for key US-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected in March and shipments declined, indicating that depressed business spending on equipment probably pulled back economic growth in the first quarter.
Opec’s share of India’s oil imports fell at the fastest pace in 2022/23 to its lowest in at least 22 years as its intake of cheaper Russian oil surged, while China is also ramping up buying of Russia’s Urals oil.
Oil loading from Russia’s western ports in April will be the highest since 2019, above 2.4-million barrels per day, despite Moscow’s pledge to cut output.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices limp higher after heavy losses on US recession worries
Opec’s share of India’s oil imports falls to the lowest in at least 22 years as Delhi buys cheaper Russian oil
Singapore — Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday, finding some support after heavy losses in the previous two sessions driven by fears of a US recession and an increase in Russian oil exports that dulled the impact of Opec production cuts.
Brent crude was trading at $78.01 a barrel, up 32c, or 0.4%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 21c or 0.3% to trade at $74.51.
Oil prices dropped almost 4% on Wednesday, extending sharp losses from the previous session with recession fears overshadowing a bigger-than-expected fall in US crude inventories.
By Wednesday’s close, Brent is down 4.9% for the week while WTI has lost 4.6%.
“Crude prices remain heavy following the plunge below the $80 level as too much demand destruction hit the US economic outlook,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda, adding that the Opec was right to cut output earlier this month.
“Oil is trying to find a floor and the only thing that could provide some support is technical buying,” Moya said.
New orders for key US-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected in March and shipments declined, indicating that depressed business spending on equipment probably pulled back economic growth in the first quarter.
Opec’s share of India’s oil imports fell at the fastest pace in 2022/23 to its lowest in at least 22 years as its intake of cheaper Russian oil surged, while China is also ramping up buying of Russia’s Urals oil.
Oil loading from Russia’s western ports in April will be the highest since 2019, above 2.4-million barrels per day, despite Moscow’s pledge to cut output.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses course amid conflicting signals
Asia stocks subdued ahead of US GDP report
Gold inches higher as dollar eases amid US economic concerns
WATCH: Bitcoin trades near the $30,000 mark
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.