Oil prices limp higher after heavy losses on US recession worries

Opec’s share of India’s oil imports falls to the lowest in at least 22 years as Delhi buys cheaper Russian oil

27 April 2023 - 11:42 Sudarshan Varadhan
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

Singapore — Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday, finding some support after heavy losses in the previous two sessions driven by fears of a US recession and an increase in Russian oil exports that dulled the impact of Opec production cuts.

Brent crude was trading at $78.01 a barrel, up 32c, or 0.4%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 21c or 0.3% to trade at $74.51.

Oil prices dropped almost 4% on Wednesday, extending sharp losses from the previous session with recession fears overshadowing a bigger-than-expected fall in US crude inventories.

By Wednesday’s close, Brent is down 4.9% for the week while WTI has lost 4.6%.

“Crude prices remain heavy following the plunge below the $80 level as too much demand destruction hit the US economic outlook,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda, adding that the Opec was right to cut output earlier this month.

“Oil is trying to find a floor and the only thing that could provide some support is technical buying,” Moya said.

New orders for key US-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected in March and shipments declined, indicating that depressed business spending on equipment probably pulled back economic growth in the first quarter.

Opec’s share of India’s oil imports fell at the fastest pace in 2022/23 to its lowest in at least 22 years as its intake of cheaper Russian oil surged, while China is also ramping up buying of Russia’s Urals oil.

Oil loading from Russia’s western ports in April will be the highest since 2019, above 2.4-million barrels per day, despite Moscow’s pledge to cut output.

Reuters 

