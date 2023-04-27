Gold inches higher as dollar eases amid US economic concerns

Exports of Russian crude from its western ports set for four-year high
Gold rose on Thursday as a softer dollar rekindled some of the bullion’s appeal amid US economic concerns, while investors also braced for data to further gauge the health of the economy ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve policy decision.
Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,002.09 per ounce by 0656 GMT. US gold futures climbed 0.7% to $2,010.60.
The dollar index dipped 0.1%, set for a second session of decline, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.
A weaker dollar is adding an element of support to gold, as investors keep an eye on US debt ceiling talks, said Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex.
The next Fed meeting, that could offer some ideas on what to expect for the rest of the year in terms of rate hikes, is also being watched for, he said.
The US House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill to raise the government’s $31.4-trillion debt ceiling.
Meanwhile, First Republic Bank’s market value plunged again on Wednesday as investors waited to see if it would be able to find buyers for assets and engineer a turnaround without government support.
Given the “uneasy tone with the banking situation” and the “debt ceiling uncertainties, gold will probably be more sensitive to the upside than to the downside,” Meir said.
Safe-haven gold scaled more than one-year peak at $2,048.71 in mid-April, as the banking crisis unfolded and weak US economic readings bolstered bets for a pause in interest rate hikes.
Brian Lan, MD at gold dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore said, a lot is hinged on the Fed’s rate decision, and gold could see more volatility due to the dollar.
Traders will now scan the US quarterly GDP figures and weekly jobless claims late on Thursday.
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.7% to $25.08 per ounce, platinum added 0.4% to $1,094.34, and palladium climbed 0.7% to $1,523.32.
Reuters
