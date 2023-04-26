MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses course amid conflicting signals

Investors are torn between better-than-expected Big Tech earnings and fears of further pain in the US banking sector
Since SA enjoys status disproportionate to its small economy and geographical and demographic size, it also stands to lose most from expanded club membership
Legal Resources Centre secures agreement with provincial education department after warning of legal action
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day journalist Katherine Child
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ashley Olson Onyango, head of financial inclusion and agritech at GSMA
Sudan’s army has accused the RSF of using a three-day truce to reinforce itself with men and weapons
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
Second-generation compact crossover offers a roomier cabin and a bit more luggage space
The JSE reversed course on Wednesday, closing marginally firmer as better-than-expected quarterly earnings results from Microsoft and Alphabet, and fresh US banking sector jitters jostled for investors’ attention.
Microsoft beat market expectations at the top and bottom line in its quarterly results released late on Tuesday. The company also reported a big jump in revenue at its Intelligent Cloud business segment. That sparked hopes that e-commerce giant Amazon’s cloud business could also show strong revenue growth when it reports on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, also beat expectations on sales and earnings, and announced it would step up its share buyback programme to $70bn.
The tech earnings season is gathering pace, with Meta Platforms reporting later on Wednesday and Amazon due to release its quarterly results on Thursday.
However, a disappointing earnings report from First Republic Bank on Tuesday saw its shares plunge almost 50%, leading to jitters in the broader banking sector and dampening sentiment.
First Republic is in the spotlight as investors fear it could face the same fate as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, whose closures set off an industry crisis in March, according to Bloomberg. Its shares have collapsed more than 93% in the year to date.
“Results from Microsoft and Alphabet set an upbeat tone for the start of Big Tech earnings,” said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.
“Strong results from the tech sector helped to steady nerves after renewed concerns about the banks,” said Erlam. “However, fresh fears around the stability of the banking sector and the broader US economy are putting investors on edge.”
The JSE all share gained 0.3% to 78,122.12 points and the top 40 added 0.29%. Industrial metals were the main winners, gaining 1.6%, followed by resources (1.14%), banks (0.98%) and financials (0.89%).
At 6.22pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was less than 0.1% firmer at 33,545.58 points, while the S&P 500 was up 0.29%. Markets in Europe were weaker, but off the day’s lows.
The rand reversed earlier gains against the dollar, and by 5.51pm, it had weakened 0.2% to R18.3647/$, and lost 1.04% to R20.30698/€ and 0.89% to R22.9347/£. The euro was 0.73% firmer at $1.1054.
“Thinner liquidity can certainly exacerbate moves and the local market will play catch-up on Friday to market movements generated by the release of the US GDP and initial jobless claims numbers released on Thursday,” said TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers.
Gold shed 0.18% to $1.994.24/oz, while platinum gained 0.89% to $1,092.60/oz. Brent crude was little changed at $80.51 a barrel.
tsobol@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses course amid conflicting signals
Investors are torn between better-than-expected Big Tech earnings and fears of further pain in the US banking sector
The JSE reversed course on Wednesday, closing marginally firmer as better-than-expected quarterly earnings results from Microsoft and Alphabet, and fresh US banking sector jitters jostled for investors’ attention.
Microsoft beat market expectations at the top and bottom line in its quarterly results released late on Tuesday. The company also reported a big jump in revenue at its Intelligent Cloud business segment. That sparked hopes that e-commerce giant Amazon’s cloud business could also show strong revenue growth when it reports on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, also beat expectations on sales and earnings, and announced it would step up its share buyback programme to $70bn.
The tech earnings season is gathering pace, with Meta Platforms reporting later on Wednesday and Amazon due to release its quarterly results on Thursday.
However, a disappointing earnings report from First Republic Bank on Tuesday saw its shares plunge almost 50%, leading to jitters in the broader banking sector and dampening sentiment.
First Republic is in the spotlight as investors fear it could face the same fate as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, whose closures set off an industry crisis in March, according to Bloomberg. Its shares have collapsed more than 93% in the year to date.
“Results from Microsoft and Alphabet set an upbeat tone for the start of Big Tech earnings,” said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.
“Strong results from the tech sector helped to steady nerves after renewed concerns about the banks,” said Erlam. “However, fresh fears around the stability of the banking sector and the broader US economy are putting investors on edge.”
The JSE all share gained 0.3% to 78,122.12 points and the top 40 added 0.29%. Industrial metals were the main winners, gaining 1.6%, followed by resources (1.14%), banks (0.98%) and financials (0.89%).
At 6.22pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was less than 0.1% firmer at 33,545.58 points, while the S&P 500 was up 0.29%. Markets in Europe were weaker, but off the day’s lows.
The rand reversed earlier gains against the dollar, and by 5.51pm, it had weakened 0.2% to R18.3647/$, and lost 1.04% to R20.30698/€ and 0.89% to R22.9347/£. The euro was 0.73% firmer at $1.1054.
“Thinner liquidity can certainly exacerbate moves and the local market will play catch-up on Friday to market movements generated by the release of the US GDP and initial jobless claims numbers released on Thursday,” said TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers.
Gold shed 0.18% to $1.994.24/oz, while platinum gained 0.89% to $1,092.60/oz. Brent crude was little changed at $80.51 a barrel.
tsobol@businesslive.co.za
Global markets pulled in opposite directions
Global stocks diverge as Europe reacts to US banking stress
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Global stocks diverge as Europe reacts to US banking stress
Tech giants lead US futures up after hours, but bank woes cause market jitters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.