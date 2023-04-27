Markets

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: Bitcoin trades near the $30,000 mark

Business Day TV speaks to GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz

27 April 2023 - 09:47
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Bitcoin is edging closer to that $30, 000 mark again. That’s as some investors said they expect the Fed to inject more money into the US economy after signs of yet another US bank collapse. The largest token rose as much as 3.7% on Thursday before paring the advance to trade at $29,055 in London. Bitcoin had surged as much as 7.3% on Wednesday before reversing.  Business Day TV caught up with GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz, for his take on the activity playing out in that market.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses course amid conflicting ...
Markets
2.
JSE slips as banking jitters resurface
Markets
3.
Global markets pulled in opposite directions
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the week strongly
Markets
5.
Tech giants lead US futures up after hours, but ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.