Exports of Russian crude from its western ports set for four-year high
Meta has made Wall Street happy again but the CEO needs to shake up the company a lot more — including reshuffling his core executives
Legal Resources Centre secures agreement with provincial education department after warning of legal action
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Consultancy confirms reports authorities have questioned employees its Shanghai office
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ashley Olson Onyango, head of financial inclusion and agritech at GSMA
Jailed Russian opposition leader says Moscow authorities have opened ‘absurd’ terrorism case linked to death of popular military blogger
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
But we need to rethink our definition and understanding of personal computers
Bitcoin is edging closer to that $30, 000 mark again. That’s as some investors said they expect the Fed to inject more money into the US economy after signs of yet another US bank collapse. The largest token rose as much as 3.7% on Thursday before paring the advance to trade at $29,055 in London. Bitcoin had surged as much as 7.3% on Wednesday before reversing. Business Day TV caught up with GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz, for his take on the activity playing out in that market.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Bitcoin trades near the $30,000 mark
Business Day TV speaks to GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz
Bitcoin is edging closer to that $30, 000 mark again. That’s as some investors said they expect the Fed to inject more money into the US economy after signs of yet another US bank collapse. The largest token rose as much as 3.7% on Thursday before paring the advance to trade at $29,055 in London. Bitcoin had surged as much as 7.3% on Wednesday before reversing. Business Day TV caught up with GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz, for his take on the activity playing out in that market.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.