Gold inches higher ahead of Fed meeting minutes

New worry about inflation and interest rates weighs on market sentiment
With just $5.5bn invested annually, agricultural R&D can reduce hunger and increase per capita incomes, making it one of the best investments humanity can make
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the 2023 budget on Wednesday
In 2022, the DA-led coalition failed twice to get councillors to approve a $2bn loan to be used to improve Joburg’s liquidity position
Food services group says revenue in the six months to end-December exceeded the pre-Covid levels in all divisions and announces a hefty increase in its interim dividend
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Iryna Filkina was killed in the first days of Russia’s invasion and was identified by the beautician who had given her a manicure
Ghanaian international was a victim of Turkey’s devastating earthquake, leaving his Turkish club, family and friends in mourning
The flagship SUV will see better at night and waft even more comfortably now
Gold prices rose marginally on Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting to assess prospects of further interest rate hikes.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,835.40/oz by 3.34am GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.1% to $1,845.10.
Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, but rising interest rates dull the non-yielding asset’s appeal.
“Gold is leaning on the ropes, but it’s not doing too [badly] considering how high US yields have moved — following a slew of strong economic data, which points to a higher terminal Fed rate,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
Data on Tuesday showed US business activity unexpectedly rebounded in February to its highest level in eight months — the latest in a stream of data that have shown signs of a resilient US economy and a tight labour market.
“Traders will be more sensitive to hawkish clues in the FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] minutes, which could weigh on gold prices,” said City Index’s Simpson.
“There’s a greater chance of gold testing $1,800 before it tests $1,900 over the foreseeable future,” given the prospects of markets repricing a higher terminal Fed rate, Simpson added.
Minutes of the Fed’s latest meeting are due at 7pm GMT on Wednesday. The US central bank raised rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its January 31-February 1 meeting.
The Fed is expected to raise benchmark rates above 5% by May with a peak seen at 5.352% in July.
The dollar index eased 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields hit their highest since November.
Spot silver was down 0.1% at $21.80/oz and platinum fell 0.3% to $940.03. Both metals were off one-week highs hit on Tuesday.
Palladium shed 1.3% to $1,505.95.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold inches higher ahead of Fed meeting minutes
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,835.40/oz in early trade, while US gold futures also firmed 0.1% to $1,845.10
Gold prices rose marginally on Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting to assess prospects of further interest rate hikes.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,835.40/oz by 3.34am GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.1% to $1,845.10.
Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, but rising interest rates dull the non-yielding asset’s appeal.
“Gold is leaning on the ropes, but it’s not doing too [badly] considering how high US yields have moved — following a slew of strong economic data, which points to a higher terminal Fed rate,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
Data on Tuesday showed US business activity unexpectedly rebounded in February to its highest level in eight months — the latest in a stream of data that have shown signs of a resilient US economy and a tight labour market.
“Traders will be more sensitive to hawkish clues in the FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] minutes, which could weigh on gold prices,” said City Index’s Simpson.
“There’s a greater chance of gold testing $1,800 before it tests $1,900 over the foreseeable future,” given the prospects of markets repricing a higher terminal Fed rate, Simpson added.
Minutes of the Fed’s latest meeting are due at 7pm GMT on Wednesday. The US central bank raised rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its January 31-February 1 meeting.
The Fed is expected to raise benchmark rates above 5% by May with a peak seen at 5.352% in July.
The dollar index eased 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields hit their highest since November.
Spot silver was down 0.1% at $21.80/oz and platinum fell 0.3% to $940.03. Both metals were off one-week highs hit on Tuesday.
Palladium shed 1.3% to $1,505.95.
Reuters
Gold steady as investors hold back
Gold hemmed in tight range as more rates hikes loom
Gold on track for third weekly drop amid rate hike fears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.