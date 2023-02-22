Oil drops on Fed interest rate expectations

New worry about inflation and interest rates weighs on market sentiment
With just $5.5bn invested annually, agricultural R&D can reduce hunger and increase per capita incomes, making it one of the best investments humanity can make
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the 2023 budget on Wednesday
In 2022, the DA-led coalition failed twice to get councillors to approve a $2bn loan to be used to improve Joburg’s liquidity position
Food services group says revenue in the six months to end-December exceeded the pre-Covid levels in all divisions and announces a hefty increase in its interim dividend
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Iryna Filkina was killed in the first days of Russia’s invasion and was identified by the beautician who had given her a manicure
Ghanaian international was a victim of Turkey’s devastating earthquake, leaving his Turkish club, family and friends in mourning
The flagship SUV will see better at night and waft even more comfortably now
Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday on expectations the US Federal Reserve is likely to indicate it will continue to raise interest rates in comments due out later, raising concerns of lower global economic growth and fuel demand.
Brent crude futures for April delivery fell by 23c to $82.82 a barrel by 4.20am GMT after recording a 1.2% decline on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April declined 21c to $76.15 a barrel. The March WTI contract expired on Tuesday down 18c.
The US Fed will release the minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, which will give traders a glimpse of how high officials are projecting interest rates will go after recent data showed stronger-than-expected US employment and consumer prices.
Higher interest rates tend to lift the dollar, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Other economic reports from the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, showed some troubling signs however. Sales of existing homes fell in January to their lowest since October 2010, the 12th monthly drop, which is the longest streak since 1999.
“Growing recessionary concerns are keeping a lid on oil prices, but the market is cautiously optimistic on China’s demand recovery especially in gasoline and jet fuel,” said Vortexa’s head of APAC analysis, Serena Huang.
A preliminary Reuters analyst poll on Tuesday also showed a rise in US crude inventories, worsening the demand worries.
However, expectations of tighter global supplies and rising demand from China cushioned the overall price weakness. Analysts expect China’s oil imports to hit a record high in 2023 to meet increased demand for transportation fuel and as new refineries come on stream.
This comes as China expects its tourism market to flourish this year, starting with a busy and robust summer travel season as travellers flock to vacation destinations after the government ended its zero-Covid policy that kept people home for almost three years.
In a note on Wednesday, Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ Bank, pointed to state-owned PetroChina and Unipec booking 10 supertankers to import oil from the US next month, equal to about 20-million barrels of crude, as signs of rising Chinese demand. China is the world’s largest oil importer.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil drops on Fed interest rate expectations
Crude prices fall on predictions of a US rate hike and concerns over global economic growth and fuel demand — despite rising Chinese demand
Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday on expectations the US Federal Reserve is likely to indicate it will continue to raise interest rates in comments due out later, raising concerns of lower global economic growth and fuel demand.
Brent crude futures for April delivery fell by 23c to $82.82 a barrel by 4.20am GMT after recording a 1.2% decline on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April declined 21c to $76.15 a barrel. The March WTI contract expired on Tuesday down 18c.
The US Fed will release the minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, which will give traders a glimpse of how high officials are projecting interest rates will go after recent data showed stronger-than-expected US employment and consumer prices.
Higher interest rates tend to lift the dollar, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Other economic reports from the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, showed some troubling signs however. Sales of existing homes fell in January to their lowest since October 2010, the 12th monthly drop, which is the longest streak since 1999.
“Growing recessionary concerns are keeping a lid on oil prices, but the market is cautiously optimistic on China’s demand recovery especially in gasoline and jet fuel,” said Vortexa’s head of APAC analysis, Serena Huang.
A preliminary Reuters analyst poll on Tuesday also showed a rise in US crude inventories, worsening the demand worries.
However, expectations of tighter global supplies and rising demand from China cushioned the overall price weakness. Analysts expect China’s oil imports to hit a record high in 2023 to meet increased demand for transportation fuel and as new refineries come on stream.
This comes as China expects its tourism market to flourish this year, starting with a busy and robust summer travel season as travellers flock to vacation destinations after the government ended its zero-Covid policy that kept people home for almost three years.
In a note on Wednesday, Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ Bank, pointed to state-owned PetroChina and Unipec booking 10 supertankers to import oil from the US next month, equal to about 20-million barrels of crude, as signs of rising Chinese demand. China is the world’s largest oil importer.
Reuters
Oil slips as investors take profits
Oil drops on Fed interest rate expectations
Brent oil lower as dollar strengthens
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.