Monday, February 20 2023
Bengaluru — Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Monday, as bets of more interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve dimmed the outlook for non-yielding bullion and boosted the dollar.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,842.40 per ounce at 5.47am after falling to its lowest since late December in the previous session. US gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,851.30.
Higher interest rates discourage investment in non-yielding gold, though it is considered a hedge against soaring prices.
“Recent positive economic data and comments from the Fed are likely to restrict traders from taking big bets on gold on expectations of further rate hikes,” said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services. “Gold may trade lacklustre inside a tight range in the immediate run.”
Recent economic data showed signs of a resilient US economy, higher consumer prices, a rebound in producer prices and a tight labour market, sparking concerns that the Fed would keep interest rates higher for longer.
Several Fed officials last week signalled that more rate hikes were needed to bring inflation down to the central bank’s 2% target.
Investors are now awaiting the minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting due to be released on Wednesday. Money markets are expecting the US central bank to raise benchmark rates above 5% by May, with a peak in rates seen at 5.3% in July.
The dollar index firmed 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less attractive for buyers holding other currencies.
Investor attention will also be on the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data for January, due later this week for cues on inflation.
Spot silver was unchanged at $21.72 per ounce, platinum edged 0.2% higher to $918.29 and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,504.71.
Market activity could be relatively low on Monday due to a holiday in the US.
Reuters
Gold hemmed in tight range as more rates hikes loom
Higher interest rates discourage investment in the non-yielding bullion, though it is considered a hedge against soaring prices
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.