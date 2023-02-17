Gold on track for third weekly drop amid rate hike fears

Both benchmarks are heading for a weekly decline of more than 3%
Friday, February 17 2023
‘Some companies have asked us if it is still safe to engage with SA for business, because they fear possible consequences,’ a European ambassador say
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
The markets in which the private health insurer operates were affected by macroeconomic volatility and central bank rate hikes
SA should do more to decarbonise and rev up carbon prices at home, says economist
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Haley’s only major opponent so far in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is former president Donald Trump
Noel Le Graet, 81, says in an apology they do not reflect his true thoughts on the football legend
Calls for a sexing down of pop culture are coming from a generation raised on easily accessible and proliferate internet pornography
Gold prices dipped on Friday and were set for a third straight weekly drop as investors fretted about more rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve after a slew of strong economic data.
Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,828.49/oz by 3.33am GMT. Bullion has fallen 1.9% so far this week. US gold futures slipped 0.8% to $1,837.70.
Gold is considered an inflation hedge, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
This week’s data showing stronger US retail sales and high consumer prices “seems to be fuelling a reassessment ... markets think the Fed will go into a more hawkish setting, and that is very bad for gold,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.
Real interest rates have rebounded against this backdrop, so non-yielding gold has been down, Spivak said.
Several Fed officials this week echoed that the monetary policy needed to remain tight to bring inflation down to the central bank’s 2% target.
Two Fed officials said on Thursday the US central bank likely should have lifted interest rates more than it did early this month.
Data on Thursday showed US monthly producer prices rebounded 0.7% last month. Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits slipped to 194,000 for the latest week.
Money markets now expect benchmark rates to rise above 5% by May and stay at those levels through the year.
The dollar index surged to a six-week high. Gold competes with the dollar as a safe store of value, and gains in the currency make bullion less attractive for overseas buyers.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest since late December.
Spot silver lost 0.5% to $21.50/oz, platinum edged 0.2% lower to $918.43 and palladium shed 1.1% to $1,494.65.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold on track for third weekly drop amid rate hike fears
US gold futures slip 0.8% as dollar index hits six week peak
Gold prices dipped on Friday and were set for a third straight weekly drop as investors fretted about more rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve after a slew of strong economic data.
Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,828.49/oz by 3.33am GMT. Bullion has fallen 1.9% so far this week. US gold futures slipped 0.8% to $1,837.70.
Gold is considered an inflation hedge, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
This week’s data showing stronger US retail sales and high consumer prices “seems to be fuelling a reassessment ... markets think the Fed will go into a more hawkish setting, and that is very bad for gold,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.
Real interest rates have rebounded against this backdrop, so non-yielding gold has been down, Spivak said.
Several Fed officials this week echoed that the monetary policy needed to remain tight to bring inflation down to the central bank’s 2% target.
Two Fed officials said on Thursday the US central bank likely should have lifted interest rates more than it did early this month.
Data on Thursday showed US monthly producer prices rebounded 0.7% last month. Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits slipped to 194,000 for the latest week.
Money markets now expect benchmark rates to rise above 5% by May and stay at those levels through the year.
The dollar index surged to a six-week high. Gold competes with the dollar as a safe store of value, and gains in the currency make bullion less attractive for overseas buyers.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest since late December.
Spot silver lost 0.5% to $21.50/oz, platinum edged 0.2% lower to $918.43 and palladium shed 1.1% to $1,494.65.
Reuters
Gold firms ahead of US inflation data
Amplats a stock market laggard during Viljoen’s tenure
AngloGold Ashanti forecasts plunging earnings due to Brazilian impairments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold falls as US inflation data raises concern over rate hikes
Yamana’s penalty cushions Gold Fields’ earnings fall
Gold rises on weaker dollar, but investors wary of potential rate hikes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.