Oil treads water as rising US supplies and looming rates hikes lower optimism

Bitcoin and Ether, the two biggest digital assets by market value, are likely to be listed by Hong Kong platforms
Monday, February 20 2023
Public Servants Association says its members have not received real increases over the past four years
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
The full dividend for 2022 will be about 60% smaller than 2022’s R80bn pay out
There is a simpler way than the ‘two pot’ system to allow emergency access to funds while discouraging it: tax
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Nigeria’s electoral commission has added more than 9.5-million new names to the voter register — three-quarters of them below the age of 35
Joburgers appear to be odd one out among local franchises, which wasn’t what would have been expected five years ago
It’s not easy but you will have to force yourself to move until it becomes routine
Singapore — Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Monday, after settling down $2 a barrel on Friday, as rising supplies in the US and forecasts of more interest rate hikes cooled optimism over China’s demand recovery.
Brent crude slid 9c, or 0.1%, to $82.91 a barrel by 2.51am. US West Texas Intermediate crude for March, which expires on Tuesday, was at $76.40 a barrel, up 6c. The more active April contract fell 9c to $76.46.
The benchmarks closed lower by about 4% last week after the US reported higher crude and petrol inventories.
Washington also announced plans to release 26-million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that could lead to higher stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI contracts, until May, Energy Aspects analysts said in a note.
Expectations that the US Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates, which could strengthen the dollar, also capped oil prices. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
In another sign of improving supplies, Kazakhstan will supply 100,000 tonnes of oil via Russia’s Druzhba pipeline to Germany in March for the PCK Schwedt refinery.
In Asia, investors are eyeing the People’s Bank of China’s decision on its mortgage rates to support recovery in the property sector and its economy, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. China is the world’s largest crude oil importer.
Analysts expect China’s imports to hit an all-time high in 2023 due to increased demand for transportation fuel and as new refineries come on stream.
China, with India, have become top buyers of Russian crude after the EU embargo.
India’s Russian oil imports hit a record 1.4-million barrels per day in January, trade data showed.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil treads water as rising US supplies and looming rates hikes lower optimism
Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate crude closed about 4% lower last week amid higher crude and petrol inventories
Singapore — Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Monday, after settling down $2 a barrel on Friday, as rising supplies in the US and forecasts of more interest rate hikes cooled optimism over China’s demand recovery.
Brent crude slid 9c, or 0.1%, to $82.91 a barrel by 2.51am. US West Texas Intermediate crude for March, which expires on Tuesday, was at $76.40 a barrel, up 6c. The more active April contract fell 9c to $76.46.
The benchmarks closed lower by about 4% last week after the US reported higher crude and petrol inventories.
Washington also announced plans to release 26-million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that could lead to higher stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI contracts, until May, Energy Aspects analysts said in a note.
Expectations that the US Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates, which could strengthen the dollar, also capped oil prices. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
In another sign of improving supplies, Kazakhstan will supply 100,000 tonnes of oil via Russia’s Druzhba pipeline to Germany in March for the PCK Schwedt refinery.
In Asia, investors are eyeing the People’s Bank of China’s decision on its mortgage rates to support recovery in the property sector and its economy, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. China is the world’s largest crude oil importer.
Analysts expect China’s imports to hit an all-time high in 2023 due to increased demand for transportation fuel and as new refineries come on stream.
China, with India, have become top buyers of Russian crude after the EU embargo.
India’s Russian oil imports hit a record 1.4-million barrels per day in January, trade data showed.
Reuters
WATCH: Market report
WATCH: Market report
Global stocks fall as dollar hits six-week high
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil falls 2% in part due to plenty of supply
Oil rises on hopes of China demand recovery, despite US inventory build
Oil heads for weekly decline as inflation fears remain
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.