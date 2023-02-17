Markets

Oil falls 2% in part due to plenty of supply

Both benchmarks are heading for a weekly decline of more than 3%

17 February 2023 - 12:05 Alex Lawler
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil fell about 2% on Friday and was heading for a weekly decline, pressured by concerns of more US Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes that could weigh on demand, and signs of ample supply.

Two Fed officials on Thursday warned additional hikes in borrowing costs are essential to lower inflation to desired levels. Heightened rate hike expectations boosted the dollar, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Brent crude futures were down $1.59, or 1.9%, to $83.55 a barrel by 9.01am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude fell $1.57, or 2%, to $76.92.

Both benchmarks were heading for a weekly decline of more than 3%.

“Rate hike jitters have returned with a vengeance,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Various signs of ample supply also weighed on the market.

Russian oil producers expect to maintain current volumes of crude oil exports, despite the government's plan to cut oil output in March, the Vedomosti newspaper said on Friday, citing sources familiar with companies' plans.

The latest snapshot of US supplies, released on Wednesday, showed crude inventories in the week to Feb. 10 rose by 16.3 million barrels to 471.4-million barrels, their highest level since June 2021.

Some support came from moves this week by the International Energy Agency and Opec to raise their forecasts for global oil demand growth this year, citing expectations for more Chinese demand.

And Saudi Arabia's energy minister said the current deal by Opec+, which groups Opec producers with Russia and others, to cut oil output targets by 2-million barrels per day, would be locked in until the end of the year, adding he remained cautious on Chinese demand.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rebounds to near record high, ...
Markets
2.
Gold on track for third weekly drop amid rate ...
Markets
3.
Asian shares slide as Fed signals more rate hikes
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
Global markets march to US inflation’s tune
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.