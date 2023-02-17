WATCH: Market report

Markets

Business Day TV talks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital

Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital join Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

