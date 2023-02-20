With US markets shut for a public holiday, non-US assets have received some respite from last week’s relentless pressure
Several drown, homes and businesses under water and bridges and roads destroyed by heavy rains
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
The full dividend for 2022 will be about 60% smaller than 2022’s R80bn pay out
There is a simpler way than the ‘two pot’ system to allow emergency access to funds while discouraging it: tax
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Probe finds the main cables were not inspected or replaced, no load test or structural test was conducted and too many people were present on the bridge when it collapsed
Joburgers appear to be odd one out among local franchises, which wasn’t what would have been expected five years ago
It’s not easy but you will have to force yourself to move until it becomes routine
Sibanye gets ready to battle for its right to invest
Miner rejects the department’s interpretation of an expiry date for prospecting in a Limpopo project
Sibanye-Stillwater is readying itself for battle with the department of mineral resources & energy after being denied a mining right for the promising exploration project it acquired five years ago as part of its multibillion-rand Lonmin acquisition.
Sibanye, which mines gold and platinum group metals (PGMs), last year indicated that one of its key focuses was to advance the mining right application for Akanani, an advanced-stage exploration project on the northern limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo...
