Companies / Mining

Sibanye gets ready to battle for its right to invest

Miner rejects the department’s interpretation of an expiry date for prospecting in a Limpopo project

20 February 2023 - 05:07 Kabelo Khumalo

Sibanye-Stillwater is readying itself for battle with the department of mineral resources & energy after being denied a mining right for the promising exploration project it acquired five years ago as part of its multibillion-rand Lonmin acquisition.

Sibanye, which mines gold and platinum group metals (PGMs), last year indicated that one of its key focuses was to advance the mining right application for Akanani, an advanced-stage exploration project on the northern limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo...

