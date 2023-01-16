Markets

Oil near year’s highs on expectations of recovery in Chinese demand

Traffic levels in China are rebounding from record lows after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in stronger demand for crude and oil products.

16 January 2023 - 13:43 Rowena Edwards
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — Oil prices held near this year’s highs on Monday as easing Covid-19 restrictions in China raised expectations for a demand recovery in the world’s top crude importer.

Brent crude fell 38c, or 0.45%, to $84.90 a barrel by 1012 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 26c, or 0.33%, at $79.60 a barrel, amid thin trade during Monday’s US public holiday.

Both contracts rose more than 8% last week, the biggest weekly gains since October after China abandoned what remained of its zero-Covid policy by reopening its borders on January 8.

China’s crude imports rose 4% year on year in December, while an expected resurgence in travel for the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of the week raised the outlook for demand for fuels used in transport.

Traffic levels in China are rebounding from record lows after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in stronger demand for crude and oil products, ANZ analysts said in a note.

But new reports over the weekend highlighting an increase in Covid-19 deaths weighed on sentiment.

“While China’s outlook has turned a corner, it must be noted that the normalisation of its oil demand will be gradual ... As things stand, China’s oil recovery remains anticipated rather than realised,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency will release their monthly reports this week, closely watched by investors for global demand and supply outlooks.

Investors will also be look for clues about the outlook from the World Economic Forum in Davos which opened on Monday and will be watching a Bank of Japan meeting this week to determine if it will defend its supersized stimulus policy.

Reuters

Asian shares creep up as BOJ battles to defend yield ceiling amid huge selling

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edges up 0.5%, with China's blue chip index up 0.6%
Markets
13 hours ago

Gold scales near nine-month peak on bullish sentiment over Fed rate hikes

The market is of the view that the Bank's rate-hike cycle is slowing and may end soon, which is helping the bullion, analyst says
Markets
12 hours ago

JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip

The president will not go to the World Economic Forum this week as stage 6 load-shedding continues
Markets
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Oil slips but stands its ground on upbeat China ...
Markets
2.
JSE muted as markets await direction
Markets
3.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Ramaphosa ...
Markets
4.
Gold scales near nine-month peak on bullish ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE hits record high as global ...
Markets

Related Articles

World shares lift on optimism about China

Markets

JSE muted as markets await direction

Markets

Oil slips but stands its ground on upbeat China sentiment

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.