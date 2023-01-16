World’s second-largest economy grew at a near historic low rate in 2022
Class action against Anglo American may set a precedent for tackling companies that trample on human rights
Law firms prepare to take government and Eskom to court for their handling of energy crisis
Parties need to stop bickering and begin co-operating if SA wants to rid itself of ANC misrule
Shift of Euronext listed derivatives and commodities markets is the final step of its European expansion plan
A dual mandate has a better chance of actually worsening low growth and high unemployment
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Generative artificial intelligence tech grabs attention at World Economic Forum
Still, the outstanding report on the Netherlands debacle is an embarrassment for director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
With a new space age upon us, Ismail Lagardien speculates on getting answers to some of life's more tantalising questions
Inflation expectations drifted higher in the last quarter of 2022, signalling a more hawkish outlook ahead of next week’s Reserve Bank monetary policy committee (MPC) interest rate decision.
Borrowing costs have increased by 350 basis points (bps) since the start of the rate-hiking cycle in November 2021. In 2022 there were three consecutive 75 bps hikes, the largest increases in two decades, following accelerating inflation as a result of fuel and food price hikes, as well as the rand losing significant value in the face of the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy stance...
BER SURVEY
Inflation setback bodes ill for interest rate hopes
The BER fourth-quarter survey shows a deterioration in the last quarter of 2022, reversing third-quarter gains
