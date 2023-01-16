JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip

Optimism that Beijing's reopening from Covid-19 restrictions will lift fuel demand in the world's top crude importer keeps prices near 2023 highs
Little tangible progress is being made, particularly with regard to load-shedding and our transport and logistics systems
Government includes them on its scarce skills list as crisis worsens for private and public hospitals
Ramaphosa is convening a meeting with leaders of political parties, the national energy crisis committee and the Eskom board
MTN, Renergen, Sasol, City Lodge, Purple Group, Sibanye, Shoprite and Santova are among the top shares of more than 203 entrants
A loan at cheaper rates would reward SA for progress and commitments already made
In 2023 the focus will be on getting hybrid work right, as well as employees’ wellbeing
Before the lunar new year holidays state media has been filled with stories of rural hospitals and clinics bolstering supplies of drugs and equipment
The crowds are not returning to 15-man code matches in the numbers that used to make the big stadiums feel more populated than is the case now
The JSE is once again facing mixed Asian markets on Monday, while President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) to help with the energy crisis.
The troubled power utility Eskom announced that stage 6 load-shedding will continue this week because of breakdowns at various power stations...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
The president will not go to the World Economic Forum this week as stage 6 load-shedding continues
The JSE is once again facing mixed Asian markets on Monday, while President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) to help with the energy crisis.
The troubled power utility Eskom announced that stage 6 load-shedding will continue this week because of breakdowns at various power stations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.