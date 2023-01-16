Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip

The president will not go to the World Economic Forum this week as stage 6 load-shedding continues

16 January 2023 - 07:34 Nico Gous

The JSE is once again facing mixed Asian markets on Monday, while President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) to help with the energy crisis.

The troubled power utility Eskom announced that stage 6 load-shedding will continue this week because of breakdowns at various power stations...

