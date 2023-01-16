The local currency fell as much as 1.6% in intraday trade before recovering
Government wants an open tender to compete with Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
The industry is calling for zero VAT on chicken to ease the burden of rising costs on consumers
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
The company says it disputes the ‘accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit’
The country's economy faces a 45% chance of slipping into recession this year as the electricity crisis deepens.
A heavy contingent of Ukraine’s closest allies from the Baltics, Nordic countries, Eastern Europe, the EU and Nato leaders are attending the WEF, while Russia is conspicuous by its absence.
Still, the outstanding report on the Netherlands debacle is an embarrassment for director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
The German company has nailed it again with the fully-electric X3, writes Phuti Mpyane
The JSE was little changed on Monday, while its global peers were mixed, with investors betting on slower rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after last week’s cooling inflation data.
The all-share is hovering near the previous session’s record high as investors cheered an indication that inflation in the world’s largest economy is slowing, giving market participants hope the Fed might shift to a slower pace of interest rate increases...
JSE muted as markets await direction
Local CPI data, due on Wednesday, will be a feature
