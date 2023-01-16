Markets

JSE muted as markets await direction

Local CPI data, due on Wednesday, will be a feature


16 January 2023 - 11:35 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Monday, while its global peers were mixed, with investors betting on slower rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after last week’s cooling inflation data.

The all-share is hovering near the previous session’s record high as investors cheered an indication that inflation in the world’s largest economy is slowing, giving market participants hope the Fed might shift to a slower pace of interest rate increases...

