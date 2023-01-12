Markets

Oil rises on China demand outlook and concerns over Russian supply

Brent crude is up is 0.6% to $83.17 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude 0.7% to $77.91 a barrel. Both benchmarks rose 3% in the previous session

12 January 2023 - 07:40 Laura Sanicola
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, building on gains in the previous session as China’s demand outlook improves and concerns rise over the impact of sanctions on Russian supply.

Brent crude rose 50c, or 0.6%, to $83.17 a barrel by 1.35am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also rose 50c, or 0.7%, to $77.91 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose 3% in Wednesday’s session, settling at the highest levels since December 30.

Top oil importer China is reopening its economy after the end of strict Covid-19 curbs, boosting optimism that demand for fuel will grow in 2023.

China’s industrial output is expected to have grown by 3.6% in 2022 from the previous year, the ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) said, despite production and logistics disruptions from Covid-19 curbs.

The market is bracing for additional curbs aimed at Russian fuel product sales set to come into force in February as the EU keeps working on more sanctions against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said the upcoming EU ban on seaborne imports of petroleum products from Russia on February 5 could be more disruptive than the EU ban on seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia implemented in December 2022.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the country’s oil producers have had no difficulties in securing export deals despite Western sanctions and price caps.

An international price cap imposed on sales of Russian crude took effect on December 5.

Reuters

Oil prices move in and out of negative territory

China’s return to normality will not be enough to lift oil back above $100 a barrel, one analyst says
Markets
1 day ago

Oil falls on unexpected build in US crude and fuel inventories

WTI crude futures fell 59c to $74.53 a barrel in early trade, while Brent crude futures were down 62c, at $79.48 a barrel.
Markets
1 day ago

Oil falls on concerns higher interest rates will limit demand

Analysts warn China’s revival may play limited role in driving up prices
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Gold stocks begin 2023 with sterling performance
Markets
2.
Oil rises on China demand outlook and concerns ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces flat Asian markets as world awaits US ...
Markets
4.
Gold rises on weak dollar and anticipation of US ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on prospect of cooling US ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold rises on weak dollar and anticipation of US inflation data

Markets

Asian stocks rise ahead of US inflation data and Japan’s policy review

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on prospect of cooling US inflation

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.