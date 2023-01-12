Markets are betting on a benign report for prices in December, sending the dollar near its weakest in 7 months
Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, building on gains in the previous session as China’s demand outlook improves and concerns rise over the impact of sanctions on Russian supply.
Brent crude rose 50c, or 0.6%, to $83.17 a barrel by 1.35am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also rose 50c, or 0.7%, to $77.91 a barrel.
Both benchmarks rose 3% in Wednesday’s session, settling at the highest levels since December 30.
Top oil importer China is reopening its economy after the end of strict Covid-19 curbs, boosting optimism that demand for fuel will grow in 2023.
China’s industrial output is expected to have grown by 3.6% in 2022 from the previous year, the ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) said, despite production and logistics disruptions from Covid-19 curbs.
The market is bracing for additional curbs aimed at Russian fuel product sales set to come into force in February as the EU keeps working on more sanctions against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said the upcoming EU ban on seaborne imports of petroleum products from Russia on February 5 could be more disruptive than the EU ban on seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia implemented in December 2022.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the country’s oil producers have had no difficulties in securing export deals despite Western sanctions and price caps.
An international price cap imposed on sales of Russian crude took effect on December 5.
Reuters
Oil rises on China demand outlook and concerns over Russian supply
Brent crude is up is 0.6% to $83.17 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude 0.7% to $77.91 a barrel. Both benchmarks rose 3% in the previous session
