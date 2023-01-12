Gold rises on weak dollar and anticipation of US inflation data

Markets are betting on a benign report for prices in December, sending the dollar near its weakest in 7 months
Business in SA too often stays annoyingly quiet in the face of chaos, corruption, load-shedding and abject collapse
Transnet says CRRC has shown unwillingness to engage with SA authorities to ‘normalise its operations’ in SA
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Court asked to stop him from poaching customers since his move out of the company
Total electricity generation fell 1.7% in November from a year earlier, while Eskom’s contribution continues to decline amid worsening plant breakdowns
2023 will offer more positive market drivers than negative ones for the storage industry
The CPI data puts the Fed on track to ease up on rate hikes
Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé says the squad is unfazed by the change in the coaching set-up as assistant coaches take charge for now
The plug-in hybrid SUV has astonishingly low fuel consumption when the charging cable works
Bengaluru — Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants awaited key US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy path.
Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,883.95 per ounce at 3.09am GMT. US gold futures also rose 0.4% to $1,886.50.
The dollar index dipped 0.1%, while benchmark US 10-year treasury yields also fell. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more appealing to other currency holders.
“Gold prices are very well supported as the dollar has weakened. However, on a technical front bullion is seeing some resistance around $1,880 levels and thus it has been consolidating in a range since few days,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.
Investors’ focus remains on the US consumer price index (CPI) data for December due at 1.30pm GMT.
If the inflation report is supportive for gold, then prices could move up to to the $1,900 level, but there might be some profit booking after that, Kedia added.
Boston Federal Reserve bank leader Susan Collins said she is inclined to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point at the central bank’s upcoming policy meeting, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
The Fed had raised rates by 75 basis points (bps) four times last year, before slowing to a 50 bps increase in December.
Though gold is seen as an inflation hedge, rising rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
On the physical front, Indian gold refiners have nearly stopped imports of gold dore, a semi-pure alloy, as grey market operators offer hefty discounts, industry officials said.
Spot silver gained 0.8% to $23.60, platinum rose 0.2% to $1,072.18 and palladium inched 0.1% higher to $1,775.34.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold rises on weak dollar and anticipation of US inflation data
Spot gold is up 0.4% to $1,883.95 per ounce, and US gold futures also rise 0.4% to $1,886.50
Bengaluru — Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants awaited key US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy path.
Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,883.95 per ounce at 3.09am GMT. US gold futures also rose 0.4% to $1,886.50.
The dollar index dipped 0.1%, while benchmark US 10-year treasury yields also fell. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more appealing to other currency holders.
“Gold prices are very well supported as the dollar has weakened. However, on a technical front bullion is seeing some resistance around $1,880 levels and thus it has been consolidating in a range since few days,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.
Investors’ focus remains on the US consumer price index (CPI) data for December due at 1.30pm GMT.
If the inflation report is supportive for gold, then prices could move up to to the $1,900 level, but there might be some profit booking after that, Kedia added.
Boston Federal Reserve bank leader Susan Collins said she is inclined to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point at the central bank’s upcoming policy meeting, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
The Fed had raised rates by 75 basis points (bps) four times last year, before slowing to a 50 bps increase in December.
Though gold is seen as an inflation hedge, rising rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
On the physical front, Indian gold refiners have nearly stopped imports of gold dore, a semi-pure alloy, as grey market operators offer hefty discounts, industry officials said.
Spot silver gained 0.8% to $23.60, platinum rose 0.2% to $1,072.18 and palladium inched 0.1% higher to $1,775.34.
Reuters
Gold stable as investors await key US inflation data
Gold stocks begin 2023 with sterling performance
Gold prices steady as investor focus turns to Powell speech
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold stocks begin 2023 with sterling performance
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on prospect of cooling US inflation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.