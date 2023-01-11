Markets

Oil falls on unexpected build in US crude and fuel inventories

WTI crude futures fell 59c to $74.53 a barrel in early trade, while Brent crude futures were down 62c, at $79.48 a barrel

11 January 2023 - 07:45 Sonali Paul
Picture: 123RF

Melbourne — Oil prices fell on Wednesday, erasing the previous session’s gains, after industry data showed an unexpected build in crude and fuel inventories in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, which reignited worries about fuel demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 59c, or 0.8%, to $74.53 a barrel at 1.34am GMT, while Brent crude futures were down 62c, or 0.8%, at $79.48 a barrel.

US crude stocks jumped by 14.9-million barrels in the week ended January 6, sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute (API). At the same time, distillate stocks, which include heating oil and jet fuel, rose by about 1.1-million barrels.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected crude stocks to fall by 2.2-million barrels and distillate stocks to drop by 500,000 barrels.

Traders will be looking out for inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) due later on Wednesday to see if it matches the preliminary view from API.

The oil market has been pulled lower by worries about US interest rate hikes to curb inflation, which would trigger a recession and curtail fuel demand, offsetting hopes for fuel demand growth in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, as it eases Covid-19 curbs and resumes international travel.

“Monday’s news that China had issued a fresh batch of import quotas suggests the world’s largest importer is ramping up to meet higher demand,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

The big focus this week is on US inflation data, due on Thursday. If inflation comes in below expectations that would drive the dollar down, analysts said. A weaker dollar can boost oil demand as it makes the commodity cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Reuters

Oil rises as China’s move to reopen borders boosts demand outlook

Monday’s rally follows a drop last week of more than 8% for both oil benchmarks, their biggest weekly declines at the start of a year since 2016.
2 days ago

Oil falls on concerns higher interest rates will limit demand

Analysts warn China’s revival may play limited role in driving up prices
1 day ago

Oil holds steady ahead of US Fed statement

Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
1 day ago
