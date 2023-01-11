Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on prospect of cooling US inflation

Investors remain upbeat before Thursday’s CPI report, buoyed by December’s positive jobs report

BL Premium
11 January 2023 - 19:57 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE firmed in line with global peers on Wednesday, with investors focused firmly on Thursday’s US inflation report, which many expect to be positive.

The JSE and rand held steady for most of the session with the benchmark all share index touching a record high of 78.925 points in intraday trade. It ended the session 0.67% higher at 78,522 points — the heavyweight top 40 added 0.77% — boosted by industrial metals (1.3%), industrials (1.1%) and resources (0.9%). Food producers, banks and financials were lower, easing 1.07%, 0.53% and 0.4%, respectively...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.