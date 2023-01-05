Markets

Gold slips as caution sets in before US jobs data

Investors take some profit after bullion reaches six-month high, while stronger dollar adds to downward pressure

05 January 2023 - 12:28 Arundhati Sarkar and Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: 123RF/AYPHOTO
Picture: 123RF/AYPHOTO

Bengaluru — Gold prices slipped on Thursday from a near seven-month peak as the dollar steadied and investors squared positions ahead of the closely watched US jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,848.59 an ounce, at 9.24am GMT after reaching the highest level since June 13 in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,854.10.

Minutes from the Fed’s December 13-14 policy meeting released overnight shows policymakers still focused on controlling the pace of price increases that threatened to run hotter than anticipated.

“The minutes did not really give us anything new to act on,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. The market was trying to work out the reason behind the initial moves in gold at the start of the year, he added.

“Conviction among traders tends to be a bit low at this time of the year,” Hansen said, adding that the metal was seeing some profit-taking after it reached $1,865 levels.

The dollar index rose 0.1%, also putting pressure on gold. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Market focus now turns to the ADP National Employment Report due at 1.15pm GMT, followed by the US Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.

“If the jobs data reflects that the rate hikes have taken a toll on the economy, then the dollar might weaken further and benefit gold,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that the Fed should continue hiking rates at its next few meetings at a minimum until it is sure that inflation has peaked.

While bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding asset.

Spot silver dipped 1.1% to $23.49/oz, platinum rose 0.1% to $1,077.62, and palladium climbed 0.4% to $1,795.88.

Weaker dollar nudges gold up with more seen after US jobs report

Good start to the year is set to continue if rate hike damage to the US economy is shown
Markets
9 hours ago

Gold near new peak as lower Fed rate hikes gain in odds

Metal's safe-haven appeal seen to grow amid inflation worries and global conflicts
Markets
1 day ago
