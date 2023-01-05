Gold slips as caution sets in before US jobs data

Sobering message from the Fed that it remains committed to taming inflation offsets overnight optimism in Asia
Silicon and lithium prices, venture capital’s appetite for funding climate tech and other factors will set the pace of the clean energy transition
Re-elected party leader calls for discipline and patience while party traverses new territory
ANC president urges the party to get behind top seven and downplays being dropped by some branches at December elective conference
But British retailer doubts shoppers’ resilience will last in 2023 amid cost-of-living crisis
Forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index, which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
France’s defence ministry says no decision yet on whether to pull out its 400 special forces from Burkina Faso, but all options are on the table
Briton's Australian Open spot now in jeopardy
Electric vehicle brand the latest in collaborations between carmakers and entertainment firms
Bengaluru — Gold prices slipped on Thursday from a near seven-month peak as the dollar steadied and investors squared positions ahead of the closely watched US jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,848.59 an ounce, at 9.24am GMT after reaching the highest level since June 13 in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,854.10.
Minutes from the Fed’s December 13-14 policy meeting released overnight shows policymakers still focused on controlling the pace of price increases that threatened to run hotter than anticipated.
“The minutes did not really give us anything new to act on,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. The market was trying to work out the reason behind the initial moves in gold at the start of the year, he added.
“Conviction among traders tends to be a bit low at this time of the year,” Hansen said, adding that the metal was seeing some profit-taking after it reached $1,865 levels.
The dollar index rose 0.1%, also putting pressure on gold. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Market focus now turns to the ADP National Employment Report due at 1.15pm GMT, followed by the US Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.
“If the jobs data reflects that the rate hikes have taken a toll on the economy, then the dollar might weaken further and benefit gold,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that the Fed should continue hiking rates at its next few meetings at a minimum until it is sure that inflation has peaked.
While bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding asset.
Spot silver dipped 1.1% to $23.49/oz, platinum rose 0.1% to $1,077.62, and palladium climbed 0.4% to $1,795.88.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold slips as caution sets in before US jobs data
Investors take some profit after bullion reaches six-month high, while stronger dollar adds to downward pressure
Bengaluru — Gold prices slipped on Thursday from a near seven-month peak as the dollar steadied and investors squared positions ahead of the closely watched US jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,848.59 an ounce, at 9.24am GMT after reaching the highest level since June 13 in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,854.10.
Minutes from the Fed’s December 13-14 policy meeting released overnight shows policymakers still focused on controlling the pace of price increases that threatened to run hotter than anticipated.
“The minutes did not really give us anything new to act on,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. The market was trying to work out the reason behind the initial moves in gold at the start of the year, he added.
“Conviction among traders tends to be a bit low at this time of the year,” Hansen said, adding that the metal was seeing some profit-taking after it reached $1,865 levels.
The dollar index rose 0.1%, also putting pressure on gold. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Market focus now turns to the ADP National Employment Report due at 1.15pm GMT, followed by the US Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.
“If the jobs data reflects that the rate hikes have taken a toll on the economy, then the dollar might weaken further and benefit gold,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that the Fed should continue hiking rates at its next few meetings at a minimum until it is sure that inflation has peaked.
While bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding asset.
Spot silver dipped 1.1% to $23.49/oz, platinum rose 0.1% to $1,077.62, and palladium climbed 0.4% to $1,795.88.
Reuters
Weaker dollar nudges gold up with more seen after US jobs report
Gold near new peak as lower Fed rate hikes gain in odds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil rebounds on dollar weakness and investor buying
Asia-Pacific equities on four-month peak after China’s ‘irreversible’ curbs ...
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors await the Fed’s policy meeting minutes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.