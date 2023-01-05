US in the United Cup semis after Tiafoe win

Still tight US labour market could force the Federal Reserve to keep to hawkish stance
Silicon and lithium prices, venture capital’s appetite for funding climate tech and other factors will set the pace of the clean energy transition
MEC Nono Maloyi calls for tighter security after about 150 workers reportedly raid offices in Ditsobotla municipality
No word on the fate of the measure, but Ramaphosa says fight against shortcomings continues
Plettenberg Bay remains a major home location for wealthy people along with some up and coming small towns, according to a wealth report
Forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index, which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Reprieve from war-induced energy crisis in Europe will make way for wildfire threats
Steve Smith pulls ahead of Don Bradman with 30th hundred in dead rubber against SA
Electric vehicle brand the latest in collaborations between carmakers and entertainment firms
Frances Tiafoe battled past Briton Dan Evans 3-6 7-5 6-3 to put the US into the semifinals of the United Cup mixed team tournament on Wednesday as Poland and Greece also advanced.
The three countries who won their “city finals” to progress were joined in the last four by Italy, the runners-up with the best record in the $15m event, which has replaced the short-lived ATP Cup to open the 2023 season.
The US will play Poland for a place in the final while Greece meet Italy.
Tiafoe gave the Americans an unassailable 3-1 lead with his third straight victory of the season after Jessica Pegula downed Harriet Dart 6-2 6-0 in 57 minutes. Madison Keys had earlier put the US ahead after rallying past Katie Swan 2-6 6-3 6-4.
The in-form Cameron Norrie had put Britain level at 1-1 with a 6-4 5-7 6-4 win over world No 9 Taylor Fritz, who later teamed up with Pegula to beat Dart and Evans.
“It’s a big deal,” Tiafoe said. “We want to go deep ... win this event so it was one of the stepping stones towards that. Today was a big one.”
Poland’s players and staff broke into dance after their heavyweight mixed doubles pair of Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz won the final rubber against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti and Camilla Rosatello 6-1 6-2 to wrap up a 3-2 victory.
Swiatek and Magda Linette won their singles matches to twice draw Poland level after Hurkacz and Daniel Michalski were beaten by Musetti and Matteo Berrettini to set up a thrilling finish under the roof at Pat Rafter Arena in rain-soaked Brisbane.
“Amazing,” three-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek said. “It’s even better winning in a team than as an individual. I’m so happy we did it together and the team effort paid off.”
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas shrugged off a time violation on his serve for discarding what he believed was a “broken” ball to outlast Borna Coric 6-0 6-7(4) 7-5 and end a three-match losing run against the Croatian.
But Greece were dragged into a deciding clash with the tie locked 2-2 and Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari overcame Petra Martic and Borna Gojo 7-6(6) 6-4 to spark wild celebrations among fans in Perth.
The semifinals begin in Sydney on Friday, with the final two days later.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US in the United Cup semis after Tiafoe win
Americans to play Poland while Greece take on Italy
Frances Tiafoe battled past Briton Dan Evans 3-6 7-5 6-3 to put the US into the semifinals of the United Cup mixed team tournament on Wednesday as Poland and Greece also advanced.
The three countries who won their “city finals” to progress were joined in the last four by Italy, the runners-up with the best record in the $15m event, which has replaced the short-lived ATP Cup to open the 2023 season.
The US will play Poland for a place in the final while Greece meet Italy.
Tiafoe gave the Americans an unassailable 3-1 lead with his third straight victory of the season after Jessica Pegula downed Harriet Dart 6-2 6-0 in 57 minutes. Madison Keys had earlier put the US ahead after rallying past Katie Swan 2-6 6-3 6-4.
The in-form Cameron Norrie had put Britain level at 1-1 with a 6-4 5-7 6-4 win over world No 9 Taylor Fritz, who later teamed up with Pegula to beat Dart and Evans.
“It’s a big deal,” Tiafoe said. “We want to go deep ... win this event so it was one of the stepping stones towards that. Today was a big one.”
Poland’s players and staff broke into dance after their heavyweight mixed doubles pair of Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz won the final rubber against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti and Camilla Rosatello 6-1 6-2 to wrap up a 3-2 victory.
Swiatek and Magda Linette won their singles matches to twice draw Poland level after Hurkacz and Daniel Michalski were beaten by Musetti and Matteo Berrettini to set up a thrilling finish under the roof at Pat Rafter Arena in rain-soaked Brisbane.
“Amazing,” three-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek said. “It’s even better winning in a team than as an individual. I’m so happy we did it together and the team effort paid off.”
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas shrugged off a time violation on his serve for discarding what he believed was a “broken” ball to outlast Borna Coric 6-0 6-7(4) 7-5 and end a three-match losing run against the Croatian.
But Greece were dragged into a deciding clash with the tie locked 2-2 and Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari overcame Petra Martic and Borna Gojo 7-6(6) 6-4 to spark wild celebrations among fans in Perth.
The semifinals begin in Sydney on Friday, with the final two days later.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Navratilova in new battle against ‘double whammy’ cancer
ATP Tour announces record prize cash increase for 2023
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.