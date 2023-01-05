Asia-Pacific equities on four-month peak after China’s ‘irreversible’ curbs retreat

Sobering message from the Fed that it remains committed to taming inflation offsets overnight optimism in Asia
Silicon and lithium prices, venture capital’s appetite for funding climate tech and other factors will set the pace of the clean energy transition
Re-elected party leader calls for discipline and patience while party traverses new territory
ANC president urges the party to get behind top seven and downplays being dropped by some branches at December elective conference
But British retailer doubts shoppers’ resilience will last in 2023 amid cost-of-living crisis
Forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index, which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
France’s defence ministry says no decision yet on whether to pull out its 400 special forces from Burkina Faso, but all options are on the table
Briton's Australian Open spot now in jeopardy
Electric vehicle brand the latest in collaborations between carmakers and entertainment firms
Singapore — Asian shares rose on Thursday on investor hopes for China’s emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic, while the dollar stayed under pressure even as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) had a warning against market bets on interest rate cuts this year.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1% to touch a four-month high in morning trade. Japan’s Nikkei bounced off a three-month low.
China has abruptly dropped ultrastrict curbs on travel and activity, unleashing the virus on the nation’s 1.4-billion people. Many funeral homes and hospitals say they are overwhelmed, but investors hope that once the infection waves pass, life and spending can return to normal and are looking beyond the most immediate difficulties.
“China reopening has a big impact ... worldwide,” said Joanne Goh, an investment strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore, since it not only spurs tourism and consumption but can ease some of the supply chain crunches of 2022.
“There will be hiccups on the way,” Goh said during an outlook presentation to reporters. “We give it six months adjusting to the process. But we don’t think it’s reversible.”
China’s central bank said overnight it will step up financing support to spur domestic consumption and key investment projects and support a stable real estate market.
E-commerce and consumer stocks were among the biggest gainers in Hong Kong, lifting the Hang Seng 2% to a six-month high while reopening hopes have driven China’s yuan to four-month highs and supported regional stocks and currencies.
The yuan rose about 0.2% to 6.8750/$ on Thursday.
China has partially eased an unofficial ban on Australian coal imports and the Australian dollar made a three-week high overnight just below $0.69. It last bought $0.6833.
Oil sounded the loudest note of caution, falling sharply overnight on worries that the near-term outlook is precarious in China and that a global slowdown will hurt demand.
Brent crude futures steadied at $78.42 a barrel on Thursday after dropping 1.5% on Wednesday.
Asia’s optimism comes while minutes from the Fed’s December meeting, published on Wednesday, contained a caution against late-year rate cuts traders have priced in.
Fed committee members noted that “unwarranted easing in financial conditions” would complicate efforts to restore price stability, the minutes showed.
“Translating Fed speak, this is a warning to markets, that being too optimistic may ironically backfire,” said Vishnu Varathan, Mizuho Bank’s head of economics in Singapore.
“That is, insofar that premature rate cut bets drive looser financial conditions, the Fed may have to tighten even more to compensate.”
Fed funds futures pricing shows traders think the benchmark US interest rate will peak just below 5% in May or June, before being cut back a little in the second half of 2023.
Wall Street indices fluctuated on Wednesday, before closing with modest gains, but futures struggled in Asia trading and S&P 500 futures were last down about 0.4%.
Treasuries hung on to recent gains, with 10-year yields down a dozen basis points this week to 3.7070%. Yields fall when prices rise.
In currency markets, the dollar has been wobbly as investors navigate between the Fed’s hawkish tone and the support for riskier currencies driven by China’s reopening.
The yen was reeling back overnight losses and up about 0.5% to 131.87 per dollar as traders think 2023 — at last — will be one of policy tightening in Japan.
In Europe, unseasonably warm weather has disappointed skiers but has been a boon for a euro basking in falling gas prices. Benchmark Dutch gas prices fell to 14-month lows overnight and the euro has climbed to $1.0619.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asia-Pacific equities on four-month peak after China’s ‘irreversible’ curbs retreat
Wall Street fluctuates on hawkish Fed-speak tone versus risk appetite rising
Singapore — Asian shares rose on Thursday on investor hopes for China’s emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic, while the dollar stayed under pressure even as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) had a warning against market bets on interest rate cuts this year.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1% to touch a four-month high in morning trade. Japan’s Nikkei bounced off a three-month low.
China has abruptly dropped ultrastrict curbs on travel and activity, unleashing the virus on the nation’s 1.4-billion people. Many funeral homes and hospitals say they are overwhelmed, but investors hope that once the infection waves pass, life and spending can return to normal and are looking beyond the most immediate difficulties.
“China reopening has a big impact ... worldwide,” said Joanne Goh, an investment strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore, since it not only spurs tourism and consumption but can ease some of the supply chain crunches of 2022.
“There will be hiccups on the way,” Goh said during an outlook presentation to reporters. “We give it six months adjusting to the process. But we don’t think it’s reversible.”
China’s central bank said overnight it will step up financing support to spur domestic consumption and key investment projects and support a stable real estate market.
E-commerce and consumer stocks were among the biggest gainers in Hong Kong, lifting the Hang Seng 2% to a six-month high while reopening hopes have driven China’s yuan to four-month highs and supported regional stocks and currencies.
The yuan rose about 0.2% to 6.8750/$ on Thursday.
China has partially eased an unofficial ban on Australian coal imports and the Australian dollar made a three-week high overnight just below $0.69. It last bought $0.6833.
Oil sounded the loudest note of caution, falling sharply overnight on worries that the near-term outlook is precarious in China and that a global slowdown will hurt demand.
Brent crude futures steadied at $78.42 a barrel on Thursday after dropping 1.5% on Wednesday.
Asia’s optimism comes while minutes from the Fed’s December meeting, published on Wednesday, contained a caution against late-year rate cuts traders have priced in.
Fed committee members noted that “unwarranted easing in financial conditions” would complicate efforts to restore price stability, the minutes showed.
“Translating Fed speak, this is a warning to markets, that being too optimistic may ironically backfire,” said Vishnu Varathan, Mizuho Bank’s head of economics in Singapore.
“That is, insofar that premature rate cut bets drive looser financial conditions, the Fed may have to tighten even more to compensate.”
Fed funds futures pricing shows traders think the benchmark US interest rate will peak just below 5% in May or June, before being cut back a little in the second half of 2023.
Wall Street indices fluctuated on Wednesday, before closing with modest gains, but futures struggled in Asia trading and S&P 500 futures were last down about 0.4%.
Treasuries hung on to recent gains, with 10-year yields down a dozen basis points this week to 3.7070%. Yields fall when prices rise.
In currency markets, the dollar has been wobbly as investors navigate between the Fed’s hawkish tone and the support for riskier currencies driven by China’s reopening.
The yen was reeling back overnight losses and up about 0.5% to 131.87 per dollar as traders think 2023 — at last — will be one of policy tightening in Japan.
In Europe, unseasonably warm weather has disappointed skiers but has been a boon for a euro basking in falling gas prices. Benchmark Dutch gas prices fell to 14-month lows overnight and the euro has climbed to $1.0619.
Reuters
Fed minutes and US labour data hog focus as Asian stocks edge up
Share prices higher as inflation data offers hope ahead of Fed policy minutes
Chinese take to subways after peaking of Covid-19
World stocks eye glum 2022 even as dollar triumphs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Fed minutes signal more rate hikes ahead
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.