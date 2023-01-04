Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors await the Fed’s policy meeting minutes

Rand stronger against dollar as prices of gold, platinum and Brent crude improve

BL Premium
04 January 2023 - 19:05 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE reversed the session’s losses on Wednesday, gaining cautiously as investors turned to minutes of the US Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.

Investors were hoping to gain insight into the thinking on interest rates of the central bank’s members from minutes of their meeting to be released in the evening. Previous comments were that rates may have to go higher for longer despite cooling inflation. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.