Markets

Gold near new peak as lower Fed rate hikes gain in odds

Metal's safe-haven appeal seen to grow amid inflation worries and global conflicts

04 January 2023 - 13:56 Arundhati Sarkar and Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold prices extended their new year rally to jump more than 1% and hit their highest since mid-June on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and growing expectations of less aggressive rate hikes going forward.

Spot gold was up 1.2% to $1,860.64/oz at 0941 GMT, hitting its highest since June 13. US gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,867.00.

There is some optimism in the market ahead of the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) December meeting later in the day, Kinesis Money external analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said.

“Majority of investors are betting on a 0.25% rate hike in the next Fed meeting, differently from a few weeks ago, when another 0.50% rate was given as almost sure.”

Minutes from the meeting, when it raised rates 50 basis points (bps), after four consecutive 75 bps hikes, are due to be released at 1900 GMT. Market participants will also scan US job openings data at 1500 GMT.

The dollar index, meanwhile, slipped 0.6%, making gold less expensive for overseas investors.

“The minutes will likely give an idea about the Fed’s policy decisions and this will impact dollar and gold,” said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

“Ongoing recession concerns and geopolitical tensions are likely to lift gold’s safe-haven appeal in 2023. There are chances of more inflows to gold when the Fed starts easing policies.”

Bullion, traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation, tends to suffer in a rising rates environment.

“The current price increase of gold and silver does not seem to be temporary, but it appears more as a structural movement,” De Casa added.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.4% to $24.3255/oz, platinum added 0.6% to $1,090.58, and palladium advanced 0.8% to $1,723.38.

Reuters

Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN

Gold benefits from dollar dip ahead of Fed hints

December minutes later in the day could open the door to inflows in 2023
Markets
19 hours ago

Gold’s $1,830 magnet pulls price to new high, but it’s all technical

Low liquidity ahead of hopes for support from Federal Reserve minutes
Markets
1 day ago

Rate-hike pressure depresses gold for second year running

Second straight yearly loss on cards as Fed's aggressive rate hikes take the shine off the metal
Markets
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors await the ...
Markets
2.
Gold outlook is hostage to uncertain Donald Trump ...
Markets
3.
JSE muted amid risk of world recession
Markets
4.
JSE faces higher Asian markets lifted by Wall ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the year’s final trading ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold set for best quarter since mid-2020

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.