×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil holds ground as rate hike fears offset China demand hopes

Brent crude futures fall 12c but on track for a weekly gain of 0.7%

21 October 2022 - 07:29 Stephanie Kelly and Florence Tan
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as optimism about a possible rise in energy demand in China faded and the market weighed concerns about steep inflation.

Brent crude futures lost 12c to trade at $92.26 a barrel by 2.19am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 4c to $84.47 a barrel.

Brent was on track for a weekly gain of 0.7%, while WTI was expected to fall 1.3% after a rollover in front-month contracts.

To fight inflation, the US Federal Reserve is trying to slow the economy and will keep raising its short-term rate target, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia president Patrick Harker said on Thursday.

“With several key Fed members taking turns at the hawk’s pulpit this week arguing for even higher interest rates, it blunted optimism from China’s reduced quarantine hopes,” Stephen Innes, MD at SPI Asset Management said in a note.

“Everyone is pining for a China-reopening-driven commodity boost, but we are not there yet.”

Beijing is considering cutting the quarantine period for visitors to seven days from 10 days, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. There has been no official confirmation from Beijing.

China, the world’s largest crude importer, has stuck to strict Covid-19 curbs this year, which weighed heavily on business and economic activity, lowering demand for fuel.

A looming EU ban on Russian crude and oil products, as well as the output cut from the Opec and allies including Russia, known as Opec+, have supported prices recently.

Opec+ agreed on a production cut of 2-million barrels per day in early October.

Reuters

Oil climbs amid resurgent Chinese demand, Opec+ cuts

Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 46c, while WTI’s December contract was up 82c
Markets
2 days ago

PHINDILE MASANGANE: Local communities are guaranteed to be heard in licensing of oil and gas activities

Proper public participation remains a vital part of expediting these developments to ensure ecological sustainability and allay community fears of ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Biden to tap emergency fuel reserve again to tame high pump prices

Republicans accuse the president of using the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for political reasons ahead of the midterm elections on November 8
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Oil whipsaws on supply worries, strong dollar
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets after busy Thursday
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher but rally may be ...
Markets
4.
Oil holds ground as rate hike fears offset China ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as investors ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil lifts a bit as falling stocks fight doubtful demand by china

Markets

Oil whipsaws on supply worries, strong dollar

Markets

Crude rises on tight supplies and talk of China easing Covid curbs

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.