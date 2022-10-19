×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil lifts a bit as falling stocks fight doubtful demand by china

In the previous session, the oil contracts fell to their lowest in two weeks

19 October 2022 - 12:55 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday amid plenty of caution as bullish signals such as falling US crude stocks and a generally undersupplied market were countered by bearish factors such as uncertain Chinese demand growth and falling gas prices.

Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 60c, or 0.7%, to $90.63 a barrel by 9.13am GMT. Earlier in the session, Brent hit a low of $89.32.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery, expiring on Thursday, was at $83.59 a barrel, up 77c, or 0.9%. The December contract was at $82.73, up 66c, or 0.8%.

In the previous session, the contracts fell to their lowest in two weeks on reports of US President Joe Biden’s plans to release more barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

British and Dutch wholesale gas prices fell this week on the back of mild weather, full gas storage tanks and plentiful liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker arrivals.

“The outlook for European gas prices over the coming months has taken a knock and with it the prospects for gas-to-oil switching,” said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

Earlier this week, China postponed the release of some key economic data, a highly unusual move stoking fears of weak growth.

But there were also some signs of resurgent Chinese oil demand, including private mega refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp (ZPC) and state-run ChemChina receiving further import quotas.

The pending EU ban on Russian crude and oil products and the output cut from Opec and other producers including Russia, a group known as Opec+, of 2-million barrels per day also supported prices.

The EU’s sanctions on Russian crude and oil products will take effect in December and February, respectively.

“Supply disruptions are around the corner. We therefore expect the oil market to tighten further, overshadowing recession concerns,” said UBS analysts in a note.

“Prices need to rise above $100 a barrel in the coming months to slow demand growth and restore the supply-demand balance, in our view, given that oil inventories stand at a multi-year low.”

In the US, crude oil stockpiles fell about 1.3-million barrels, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Petrol and distillate stockpiles also dropped, the sources said.

Reuters

JSE weaker as investors look to UK, SA inflation data for guidance

The country’s CPI is expected at 7.5% year-on-year, while UK inflation came in at 10.1% year-on-year for September
Markets
7 hours ago

Global equities slip amid signs central banks remain hawkish

Shares are caught between upbeat earnings and further signs that strong inflation will keep central banks hiking mode
Markets
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher but rally may be ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets as traders await ...
Markets
3.
Oil climbs amid resurgent Chinese demand, Opec+ ...
Markets
4.
Gold slumps on stronger dollar, hawkish Fed
Markets
5.
JSE weaker as investors look to UK, SA inflation ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil prices slip on lower fuel demand by China

Markets

Oil climbs amid resurgent Chinese demand, Opec+ cuts

Markets

Oil prices steady as dollar weakens

Markets

China’s move to help its economy pushes oil higher

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.