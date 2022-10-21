×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Asian shares slide as yields rise and rate fears grow

Treasury yields hit 14-year highs as Wall Street heads lower

21 October 2022 - 07:12 Ankur Banerjee
Picture: BLOOMBERG/NORIKO HAYASHI
Picture: BLOOMBERG/NORIKO HAYASHI

Singapore — Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Friday while Treasury yields scaled 14-year highs as the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and recession risks soured investor sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.55% but above the two-and-a-half year low it touched on Thursday. Australia’s resources-heavy share index lost 0.74%, while Japan’s Nikkei opened 0.38% lower.

China’s stock market opened 0.1% higher on Friday. President Xi Jinping, set to clinch a third five-year term as China's leader, will reveal the members of its elite Politburo Standing Committee at the conclusion of the twice-a-decade congress on Sunday.

“It's all so tenuous ... the problem is the macro environment still remains difficult,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital, adding that the market is in a tug of war between investors who see opportunities and those who are focused on the difficult environment.

Also weighing on the market were remarks from Philadelphia Federal Reserve president Patrick Harker that suggested the central bank will “keep raising rates for a while”.

US economic data on Thursday showing persistent labour tightness also added to investor angst. US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields to as much as 4.234%, its highest level since June 2008.

“It really is the US bond show that drives broad markets and while liquidity is an issue, talk is there are just no buyers,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

Global markets have been extremely volatile recently as investors have worried that major economies will be pushed into recessions before inflation is tamed, while a strong dollar as the Fed tightens aggressively would wreak havoc in emerging markets.

In the currency market, sterling dipped lower as investors digested the news that British Prime Minister Liz Truss had quit after just six weeks in office. The pound was last trading at $1.1205, down 0.25% on the day.

Truss’s resignation surprised no-one and was met with little market reaction given the wholesale abandonment of her policies by the finance minister, said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank.

The Japanese yen hovered near a fresh 32-year low, and last traded at 150.20/$. The currency first weakened past the symbolic 150 level late on Thursday afternoon in Tokyo.

Fresh threats of intervention made by Japanese policymakers have kept investors on high alert, though there has been no news of further action since the ministry of finance’s dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention last month.

With Japan’s core consumer inflation rate accelerating to a fresh eight-year high of 3.0% in September, the data underscores the dilemma the Bank of Japan faces as it tries to underpin a weak economy by maintaining ultra-low interest rates, which are fuelling an unwelcome slide in the yen.

Meanwhile, gold prices were set for a second weekly decline.

Reuters

Asian shares dip on Wall Street hammering as UK bonds face tests

Concerns about financial stability add to the toxic mix with all eyes on Britain as the BoE's emergency buying spree ends
Markets
4 days ago

Asian shares rally as China signals stronger stimulus

Stocks follow Wall Street higher amid speculation of a British government U-turn on its fiscal plans
Markets
6 days ago

Asian stocks reach two-year low, dollar bites yen and pound

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.87%, while the Nikkei share average fell 0.18%
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Oil whipsaws on supply worries, strong dollar
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher but rally may be ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as investors ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Telkom drags JSE lower while ...
Markets
5.
Asian stocks slip on recession fears, rising ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces lower Asian markets after US sell-off

Markets

Asian shares fall on China’s Party Congress, UK inflation

Markets

Britain’s fiscal U-turn fuels jump in world markets

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.