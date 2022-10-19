Oil climbs amid resurgent Chinese demand, Opec+ cuts

The country’s CPI is expected at 7.5% year-on-year, while UK inflation came in at 10.1% year-on-year for September
There is no doubt many more people in the UK would have survived Covid-19 if Hunt had won the 2019 leadership race rather than Boris Johnson
The energy minister says the continent’s prosperity depends on solving energy poverty
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Shares in Telkom fell as much as 25% to R33.55 in morning trade on Wednesday
Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
Record-low consumer confidence could mean combined spending is likely to be less than if the two December-held events were months apart
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
Acting like an inverter, the electric vehicle will feed energy back into the owner’s house
Singapore — Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into more risky assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil-importer China.
Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 46c, or 0.5%, to $90.49 a barrel by 4.55am GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for November delivery was at $83.69 a barrel, up 87c, or 1.1%. WTI’s front-month contract expires on Thursday and the more active December contract was at $82.89, up 82c, or 1.0%.
In the previous session, Brent fell by 1.7% and WTI fell by 3.1% to their lowest in two weeks on reports of US President Joe Biden’s plans to release more barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Oil prices were also buoyed by better risk sentiment, which was lifted by upbeat US corporate earnings and rising equity markets.
“The small rebound in oil prices is more likely due to more positive sentiment on the equity bourses and return of risk on trades than industry fundamentals,” said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank in Singapore.
Prices were also supported on signs of resurgent Chinese demand. Private mega-refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp (ZPC) won additional crude-oil import quota for 2022 of 10-million tonnes and state-run ChemChina received a further quota of 4.28-million tonnes. That is equal to about 104-million barrels.
The pending EU ban on Russian crude and oil products and the output cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia, a group known as Opec+, of 2-million barrels per day also kept prices strong.
The Opec+ cut and EU embargo will squeeze supply in an already tight market. The EU’s sanctions on Russian crude and oil products will take effect in December and February 2023, respectively.
“With EU ban on Russian crude looming in early December, we would still be overall bullish than bearish on oil at current levels,” Sarkar said.
To plug the gap, President Biden will announce a plan later on Wednesday to sell off the remainder of his release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.
In December, the administration plans to sell 15-million barrels of oil from its reserves, the final tranche of the 180-million-barrels release announced earlier this year, a senior US official said.
US crude-oil stockpiles fell by about 1.3-million barrels for the week ended October 14, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday. Gasoline inventories declined by about 2.2-million barrels, while distillate stockpiles dropped by 1.1-million, the sources said.
US crude inventories were expected to have increased for a second consecutive week, rising by 1.4-million barrels in the week to October 14, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the US department of energy, is due at 10.30am (14.30pm GMT) on Wednesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil climbs amid resurgent Chinese demand, Opec+ cuts
Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 46c, while WTI’s December contract was up 82c
Singapore — Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into more risky assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil-importer China.
Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 46c, or 0.5%, to $90.49 a barrel by 4.55am GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for November delivery was at $83.69 a barrel, up 87c, or 1.1%. WTI’s front-month contract expires on Thursday and the more active December contract was at $82.89, up 82c, or 1.0%.
In the previous session, Brent fell by 1.7% and WTI fell by 3.1% to their lowest in two weeks on reports of US President Joe Biden’s plans to release more barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Oil prices were also buoyed by better risk sentiment, which was lifted by upbeat US corporate earnings and rising equity markets.
“The small rebound in oil prices is more likely due to more positive sentiment on the equity bourses and return of risk on trades than industry fundamentals,” said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank in Singapore.
Prices were also supported on signs of resurgent Chinese demand. Private mega-refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp (ZPC) won additional crude-oil import quota for 2022 of 10-million tonnes and state-run ChemChina received a further quota of 4.28-million tonnes. That is equal to about 104-million barrels.
The pending EU ban on Russian crude and oil products and the output cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia, a group known as Opec+, of 2-million barrels per day also kept prices strong.
The Opec+ cut and EU embargo will squeeze supply in an already tight market. The EU’s sanctions on Russian crude and oil products will take effect in December and February 2023, respectively.
“With EU ban on Russian crude looming in early December, we would still be overall bullish than bearish on oil at current levels,” Sarkar said.
To plug the gap, President Biden will announce a plan later on Wednesday to sell off the remainder of his release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.
In December, the administration plans to sell 15-million barrels of oil from its reserves, the final tranche of the 180-million-barrels release announced earlier this year, a senior US official said.
US crude-oil stockpiles fell by about 1.3-million barrels for the week ended October 14, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday. Gasoline inventories declined by about 2.2-million barrels, while distillate stockpiles dropped by 1.1-million, the sources said.
US crude inventories were expected to have increased for a second consecutive week, rising by 1.4-million barrels in the week to October 14, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the US department of energy, is due at 10.30am (14.30pm GMT) on Wednesday.
Reuters
Oil prices slip on lower fuel demand by China
Oil prices steady as dollar weakens
China’s move to help its economy pushes oil higher
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.