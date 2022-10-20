Gold continues decline as dollar, bond yields rise

Asian shares fell to their lowest since April 2020 as risk appetite among investors faded
‘Jacob Zuma enters guilty plea and asks for his trial to be speedily concluded’, and other unlikely contenders
Crypto-asset businesses can continue to operate provided they apply for a licence between June 1 and November 30 2023
The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery
The chemicals and energy group says the strike has affected the movement of feedstocks and products between its operations and ports
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
One of Weinstein’s accusers is Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker, actor and wife of California governor Gavin Newsom
The Lions are purring when on attack, but the Glasgow Warriors will present them with something else to worry about on Saturday.
Dubbed 'Electrikhana' Block will tear up Las Vegas using an all-electric Audi Hoonitron
Bengaluru — Gold prices fell further on Thursday, after declining more than 1% in the previous session, dragged by strengthening in the US dollar and treasury yields amid continued jitters over sharp rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,626.12 per ounce, as of 3.58am GMT. Prices earlier hit a fresh three-week low at $1,621.20.
US gold futures were down 0.3% to $1,629.70.
The dollar index rose 0.1%, hurting gold’s appeal for those holding other currencies, while the benchmark 10-year treasury yields rose to its highest level since mid-2008.
“The trend for gold has been down overall, and the catalyst has been a parallel rise in both the dollar and yields around the Fed’s increasingly hawkish stance,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.
Gold might consolidate above the $1,600-figure, with the US core personal consumption expenditures data, due next week, being the next major inflection point, Spivak added.
The Fed’s Beige Book survey showed US economic activity expanded modestly in recent weeks, though it was flat in some regions and declined in a couple of others, while firms noted that price pressures remained elevated.
The report did little to temper expectations for a fourth straight 75-basis-point (bps) rate hike in November.
While gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic turmoil, rising US interest rates have increased the opportunity cost of holding the zero-yield bullion, and boosted the dollar. Gold is down 11% for the year so far.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), fell 6.08 tonnes on Wednesday, their biggest one-day outflow since July 6.
Spot silver fell 0.9% to $18.28 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.2% to $882.25 and palladium slipped 0.7% to $1,985.25.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold continues decline as dollar, bond yields rise
The greenback rose 0.1%, while the benchmark 10-year treasury yields rose to their highest level since 2008, denting bullion’s appeal
Bengaluru — Gold prices fell further on Thursday, after declining more than 1% in the previous session, dragged by strengthening in the US dollar and treasury yields amid continued jitters over sharp rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,626.12 per ounce, as of 3.58am GMT. Prices earlier hit a fresh three-week low at $1,621.20.
US gold futures were down 0.3% to $1,629.70.
The dollar index rose 0.1%, hurting gold’s appeal for those holding other currencies, while the benchmark 10-year treasury yields rose to its highest level since mid-2008.
“The trend for gold has been down overall, and the catalyst has been a parallel rise in both the dollar and yields around the Fed’s increasingly hawkish stance,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.
Gold might consolidate above the $1,600-figure, with the US core personal consumption expenditures data, due next week, being the next major inflection point, Spivak added.
The Fed’s Beige Book survey showed US economic activity expanded modestly in recent weeks, though it was flat in some regions and declined in a couple of others, while firms noted that price pressures remained elevated.
The report did little to temper expectations for a fourth straight 75-basis-point (bps) rate hike in November.
While gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic turmoil, rising US interest rates have increased the opportunity cost of holding the zero-yield bullion, and boosted the dollar. Gold is down 11% for the year so far.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), fell 6.08 tonnes on Wednesday, their biggest one-day outflow since July 6.
Spot silver fell 0.9% to $18.28 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.2% to $882.25 and palladium slipped 0.7% to $1,985.25.
Reuters
Gold slumps on stronger dollar, hawkish Fed
Gold pares gains on stronger dollar, bond yields
Gold inches higher as US dollar dips
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.