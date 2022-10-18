×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold pares gains on stronger dollar, bond yields

Bullion may hit $1,600 by the end of 2022 due to elevated US inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy

18 October 2022 - 14:09 Reuters
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA

Gold prices pared gains on Tuesday due to an uptick in the US dollar and bond yields, though investors remained wary of more hefty interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,651.60 per ounce by 11.04am GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,657.70.

“Any gain [in gold] is temporary, until the market anticipates the Fed to slow down its tightening pace,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS.

While the dollar’s weakness in early trade supported gold, bullion prices are expected to hit $1,600 by the end of the year with elevated US inflation and the Fed still pursuing an aggressive monetary-policy tightening, Staunovo said.

The dollar index steadied after hitting a one-and-half-week low earlier in the day, making gold less attractive for overseas buyers. Gold prices have fallen nearly 10% so far this year, as consecutive US rate hikes boosted bond yields and the dollar, while increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which is otherwise seen as an inflation hedge.

Further, another 75-basis-point (bps) Fed rate hike is expected next month after red-hot inflation data for September.

“Gold is struggling for direction this morning as investors evaluate the risk of slowing global growth against the Fed’s aggressive tightening path,” FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga said.

The metal is likely to swing between losses and gains until a fresh directional catalyst is brought into the picture, Otunuga said, adding that “should prices slip back below $1,640, this could open a path towards $1,615 and $1,600”.

Meanwhile, UK’s blue-chip and mid-cap indexes hit their highest levels in more than a week, lifted by a historic reversal of the government’s unfunded tax-cut plans and earnings optimism that boosted Wall Street indexes overnight.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.2% to $18.7181 per ounce, while platinum was little changed at $918.75. Palladium rose 0.7% to $2,014.58. 

Reuters

Pause in dollar rally allows gold to firm

Gold has risen slightly from Friday’s low but ‘buyers are lacking conviction’, one analyst says
Markets
1 day ago

Gold inches higher as US dollar dips

Softer greenback offsets interest rate hikes
Markets
14 hours ago

Gold inches up but on track for weekly fall

Spot gold rises 0.2%, helped by a pullback in the US dollar and treasury yields
Markets
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as UK’s new economic plan ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces Asian markets buoyed by Wall Street ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices steady as dollar weakens
Markets
4.
UK’s U-turn on tax helps JSE higher
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher but rally may be ...
Markets

Related Articles

Britain’s fiscal U-turn fuels jump in world markets

Markets

Oil prices slip on lower fuel demand by China

Markets

UK’s U-turn on tax helps JSE higher

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.